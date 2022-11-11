Craig Dias of Kilmacud Crokes praises Pat Gilroy’s strategic influence after reports of Dessie Farrell link-up

IT was in his first incarnation as a Dublin player back in 2011.

Craig Dias was only a pup then and, by mid-summer, had yet to make his inter-county debut.

But with Paul Flynn’s hamstring on the flare, there was a chance his first game for Dublin could be the All-Ireland quarter-final against Tyrone.

Here, Pat Gilroy provided two important things. Clarity on what exactly would be expected of Dias on the pitch if he played, and – just as importantly – reassurance that nothing he could encounter would be as intense or as demanding compared to the internal training matches he had thrived in over the previous weeks.

“Pat is extremely organised,” says Dias now.

“He’s a really good man-manager as well. He’ll get the most out of the players, so those that want that bit of self-efficacy, who want to be the best they can be, he’ll help get that out of them. Motivate them there.”

It should be stated here that, as yet, there has been no confirmation Gilroy will form part of the Dublin backroom team next year.

There have, for some time around Dublin, been strong rumours. Now there are reports. But nothing official.

The smart money is on Gilroy being part of the set-up once more in 2023, but in what guise is anybody’s guess just yet.

Gilroy’s organisational prowess is famously strong, but Dias says his involvement in the coaching of the team during that transformative reign is underappreciated.

“He can do both,” says Dias. “He had us playing really, really good football. He had a kicking game and then from a defensive set-up as well, we knew what we had to do.

“So he is a strategist. But then, one of his key strengths I saw, especially for myself, was how he got the most out of players. So that coaching role too. He can do both – only time will tell which one it is.”

If it comes to pass, the reunion of two All-Ireland-winning team-mates in a Dublin management ‘super set-up’ shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Farrell and Gilroy are close.

And the practice of adding the acumen of a former front-of-house man to an inter-county managerial backroom is commonplace now.

Kevin McStay has Stephen Rochford.

Jack O’Connor won an All-Ireland with two former inter-county managers, Mike Quirke and Paddy Tally, on his ticket.

Padráic Joyce has Cian O’Neill. Glenn Ryan has Anthony Rainbow.

Recently, Kevin Walsh hooked up with John Cleary in Cork.

Gilroy himself had Mickey Whelan in his Dublin football and hurling management teams and Anthony Cunningham as part of the latter.

Expertise and experience are the commodities around which successful set-ups are built.

Of greater certainty – and at least equal intrigue – are the returns of Dias’ team-mate and friend Paul Mannion and also Jack McCaffrey.

Dias confesses to being “really, really surprised” at Mannion’s recent change of heart, adding he is “delighted for him as well”.

“He has that itch again to go back in with Dublin,” he notes.

“Jack McCaffrey even said it, it wasn’t there in 2019. And the buzz is back for him. I think they’ll be a big addition. Because they’re going to be really, really focused.

“They’re going to put in that work to get back to what it takes to play inter-county football. All that strength training, all that conditioning.

“They’re going to be a massive addition to Dessie and the group.”

Pointing out that Mannion has been asked repeatedly about a possible comeback in every interview he has given and quite often, while simply walking down the road, for the last two years, Dias says he wouldn’t bring up the subject, let alone the reasons.

But the changed dynamic, with Dublin no longer Gaelic football’s ruling force and Kerry back at the top, might have had something to do with it.

​“Possibly. It could be the manner in which they lost last year. If they had Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion, they possibly could have gotten over the line. I’m just speculating, but that could have warranted them to come back in. Maybe there is a different focus there now. ‘Let’s just go for one’.”

Dias, himself, made a surprising comeback to inter-county football in 2020, some seven years on from being dropped by Jim Gavin.

Now 32 but, as he says himself, in far better fitness and form than he was two years ago, Dias isn’t inclined to completely rule out a third coming.

“Would they have me back?” he asks.

“You’ll have to ask the question to them. Would I like to go back? Would I be open to it? I don’t know.

“It’s a time commitment thing as well. I’ve a young family here, I’ve a job that I’m trying to progress in [as well]. There are loads of aspects to it.”