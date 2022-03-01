Covid regulations breach hastened decline of Dessie Farrell’s Dublin

Brian Fenton’s admission was direct and unequivocal: “We were completely wrong with the way the country was and the cases at the time.”

He was referring to Dublin’s flagrant breach of Covid regulations when pictured in collective training late last March. “It was certainly wrong of us,” he re-emphasised.

His comments came seven months after the early-morning session in Innisfails GAA club, a period in which much had changed, including the wrecking of Dublin’s All-Ireland seven-in-a-row ambitions by Mayo.

There was more too. The ‘will he, won’t he’ saga involving Stephen Cluxton became an embarrassment when Dessie Farrell admitted in July that he didn’t know what the situation was.

“He’s gone back to the club and he’s just taking time to heal the body and maybe regenerate the appetite. I don’t know, to be honest, whether Stephen will be back. But he’s not retired – he has just stepped away. I think given the service he has provided over the years, he deserves that respect and that time and space to make up his mind,” said Farrell.

What? Regenerate the appetite? Not retired but stepped away? Time and space to make up his mind? That would be fine in January but not in the first week in July when the championship had already started.

If it were anyone else other than Cluxton, the door wouldn’t have been left so invitingly open.

Farrell, who had served a three-month suspension for the training breaches, was obviously trying to tiptoe a diplomatic line, but only succeeded in leaving the impression that something very odd was afoot by conceding that he really didn’t know much about Cluxton’s plans.

Rumours were rampant that several squad members were deeply unhappy with being asked to train during the Covid restrictions.

Did it have anything to do with

Cluxton’s unwillingness to return or even tell management whether he would be back? How many others were aboard but feeling sore over being walked into an embarrassment which extended far beyond sport?

Dublin’s rivals looked on and sensed opportunity. The squad was already much-changed from the awesome force that allowed Jim Gavin to keep Connolly, Brogan, McMahon, O’Sullivan, McManamon, Costello, Andrews and Murchan in reserve for the 2019 All-Ireland final replay.

Now, in addition to the obvious reality that the talent pool was more shallow, there was a suspicion that all wasn’t quite right in the camp. Small things matter at that level and even the perception of difficulties can be damaging, not least because it boosts the opposition.

Indeed, if Kildare had been bolder in the Leinster final, they would have troubled Dublin far more. As it was, they put themselves in a position to have a real go in the second half, only to act as if they were pre-programmed to keep the losing margin down rather than actually win.

Mayo were different. Once they sensed that they weren’t facing the Dublin of old, they went for it and saw the job through.

We will never know for sure if the Covid regulations breach and the subsequent fallout accelerated Dublin’s return to the pack but they certainly didn’t help at a time when staying ahead was becoming increasingly difficult anyway.

The irony is that whereas Covid may have played a significant part in Dublin’s decline last year, it helped them create history as the first six-in-a-row winners in 2020. With virtually no opposition in Leinster and no All-Ireland qualifiers, they found themselves playing Cavan in the semi-final. Earlier, Cavan had been relegated from Division 3 but still managed to down Ulster’s big guns, which was quite an achievement.

However, they were never going to trouble Dublin in Croke Park. It might have been altogether different if qualifiers were played, allowing the likes of Kerry, Tyrone, Donegal, Monaghan and Galway to re-enter the race. Mayo weren’t quite advanced enough for Dublin in the final, so when the campaign as a whole is assessed, the six-in-a-row wasn’t particularly hard won.

If Covid gave in 2020, it took away last year, with the ill-advised training breach beginning a slippage which has now turned into a mudslide.

Some very willing talented hands will soon be back to help with the clean-up, but it’s now a much bigger operation than anyone would have envisaged even a month ago.

Voting swing defies all logic

Indisputable Fact 1: over half (50.6pc) of delegates at Special Congress last October voted to remove the provincial championships from the All-Ireland football championship format.

It wasn’t enough because in the strange world of GAA democracy, it takes a 60pc majority to carry a proposal.

Indisputable Fact 2: Last Saturday, almost 95pc of Congress delegates voted to not only retain the provincials as the launchpad for the All-Ireland but also to enhance their roles in the process by giving the finalists seeded status in the later stages.

How weird is that?

How did the provincials morph from being the problem to the solution in four months?

Isn’t there something disturbing about the dramatic change of mind that occurred in such a short time-scale?

Was it a case of delegates being unsure about what exactly they were voting on either last October or last Saturday?

One thing is certain – it defies logic.

Advanced mark? – not even a pass!

The advanced ‘mark’ was supposed to be football’s big incentive to encourage foot-passing in the opposition’s half, rewarding the attacking side with a free shot at goal when the receiver catches the ball off a delivery from outside the ’45.

It has proven to be no such thing. Only 28 points have been scored off ‘marks’ in the 59 Allianz League games so far this season.

The disregard for the ‘mark’ is probably down to the mindset established by the dominance of hand-passing in the modern game.

It’s hardwired into players’ brains and won’t be easily dislodged.

Instead of risking a foot-pass, players prefer to stick with the well-practised hand-passing routines in their attempts to get within shooting distance.

Since the ‘mark’ isn’t being used to anything like the degree when it was introduced a few years ago, it should be scrapped.

It certainly hasn’t achieved the primary aim of encouraging foot-passing.



