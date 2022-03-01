| 3.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Covid regulations breach hastened decline of Dessie Farrell’s Dublin

Martin Breheny

It caused frictions at a time when the power of old was beginning to ebb

Dublin players take part in their secret training session at Innisfails GAA club Expand
Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire Cup following the 2020 All-Ireland final. The long-running 'will he, won't he' saga around the Dublin captain's retirement plans didn't help the team last summer. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dublin players take part in their secret training session at Innisfails GAA club

Dublin players take part in their secret training session at Innisfails GAA club

Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire Cup following the 2020 All-Ireland final. The long-running 'will he, won't he' saga around the Dublin captain's retirement plans didn't help the team last summer. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire Cup following the 2020 All-Ireland final. The long-running 'will he, won't he' saga around the Dublin captain's retirement plans didn't help the team last summer. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

/

Dublin players take part in their secret training session at Innisfails GAA club

Brian Fenton’s admission was direct and unequivocal: “We were completely wrong with the way the country was and the cases at the time.”

He was referring to Dublin’s flagrant breach of Covid regulations when pictured in collective training late last March. “It was certainly wrong of us,” he re-emphasised.

Related Content

Privacy