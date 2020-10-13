Covid outbreak leaves Galway sweating over availability of county champions

The Galway senior team and the U-20 side could be without some key men this weekend. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The participation of a handful of Moycullen footballers in inter-county Galway fixtures this weekend has been thrown into serious doubt after the club shut down operations due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the locality.

Galway have sides in action in both the U20 All-Ireland semi-final and in Division One of the NFL this weekend.

Donal Ó Fátharta’s U20 outfit take on Kerry on Saturday in LIT Gaelic Grounds for a place in the All-Ireland final. His side are anchored by two Moycullen men in midfield, Paul Kelly and James McLaughlin, while Daniel Cox featured off the bench in their Connacht final win over Roscommon back in March.

And on Sunday, Padraic Joyce’s Division One table-toppers face old rivals Mayo where Gareth Bradshaw and Sean Kelly would usually be expected to feature while Dessie Conneelly is also involved. Joyce is already without team captain Shane Walsh.

The Moycullen club, who won their first Galway SFC final recently, confirmed the outbreak in a statement issued today and revealed they had cancelled all activities.

"The global Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone over the last seven months," the club said in a statement signed by chairman Paul Clancy, who won All-Irelands with Galway in 1998 and 2001.

"In recent week the national numbers have started to rise again at an alarming rate and unfortunately there are several cases in our own community. This includes some members of our senior football squad who won the county title recently.

"On learning of these cases in the club we immediately acted and have cancelled all activities to allow time for all the necessary actions to take place regarding the contact tracing process. Previous to this, the club had cancelled club celebrations after our county final victory.

"We will be following all protocols set down by the HSE and the GAA as we all try and get through these challenging times together."

Online Editors