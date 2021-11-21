| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Covid lessons have been quickly forgotten with the GAA tail still wagging the dog

Colm O'Rourke

Association must adopt a mantra of ‘no more’ to extra layer of training and games

'Every player should be able to do all the physical training on their own and collective sessions should be for football.' Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile Expand

Close

'Every player should be able to do all the physical training on their own and collective sessions should be for football.' Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

'Every player should be able to do all the physical training on their own and collective sessions should be for football.' Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

'Every player should be able to do all the physical training on their own and collective sessions should be for football.' Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

The GAA are giving a passing imitation of a dog chasing parked cars with the decision yesterday to allow pre-season competitions.

So, it’s as you were, back to the future, or in this case back to 2017. It appears nothing has been learned as the merry-go-round starts again. Having voted down meaningful change, the provincial councils now have all they want — their championships, and their pre-season money-spinners.

Most Watched

Privacy