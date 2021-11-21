Covid lessons have been quickly forgotten with the GAA tail still wagging the dog

The GAA are giving a passing imitation of a dog chasing parked cars with the decision yesterday to allow pre-season competitions.

So, it’s as you were, back to the future, or in this case back to 2017. It appears nothing has been learned as the merry-go-round starts again. Having voted down meaningful change, the provincial councils now have all they want — their championships, and their pre-season money-spinners.

The players don’t matter, they are now part of the slave trade and few professional sports people have longer seasons than a top class inter-county footballer or hurler.

It was also decided yesterday that training can officially start on December 8, but the gun has already been fired. There are few, if any, county sides who are not doing some form of collective training at present. County board officials who eventually grasped the nettle during Covid, because a higher authority was willing to put the boot in and suspend managers, are now turning a blind eye.

If the season starts now for many players then they can look forward to 12 months of uninterrupted action. No professional would be expected to put in such a shift. As important as training is to perform at a very high level, there is also another factor which is vital — rest. Where is that built into a player’s schedule at the moment?

With pre-season competitions back, there will be a straight follow-on into the league and then into the championship. The football league begins at the end of January, the hurling league a week later; the All-Ireland hurling final will be on July 17 and the football final on July 24. Then it is back to the club. Who’d be a player?

Over the last few weeks there have been numerous county finals, many of them involving county players. Dublin and Mayo today are other examples of finals yet to be played. Some of these players are being flogged like a bad horse in a three-mile chase. Who are their defenders?

Of course, players can opt out. They are the masters of their own destiny and if they allow themselves to be made a fool of then some people might say they deserve what they get. That would be a very unfair position for any reasonable person to take. Young players are loyal, committed and generally less inclined to question things that would have been second nature to people of my generation. They believe that those in charge are doing everything in their best interests.

That is true up to a point. County football and hurling is now a business as much as a sport. There is an industry surrounding teams and many of those associated with that team are well paid professionals. The more games and training then the better. There is nobody willing to get a grip on the professionalisation of an amateur game. This is not an old fashioned ideal, not someone bemoaning the dying of the light.

The Dubs are to blame. We can blame them for everything, maybe even global warming. They arrived with a truckload of advisers. Everyone else copied. Those who could not copy were laughed at. The resources needed to run a county team snowballed and those who were part of the back-up group gained a reputation on the back of this success. One that could be used elsewhere. For money. Good luck to them but that is not what the game should be about.

The Covid lessons have been forgotten quickly. The county game should not dominate and certainly should not take the lion’s share of money in a county. Comparisons between what is spent on training is a useless exercise. It should be looked at as a percentage of overall income. Collective training sessions should be reduced and the season shortened. It would save money but would not suit the training industry. Some time soon a smart official in a prominent county will take an alternative approach. One where training is reduced and the players have lives outside of the games to study, socialise and build relationships free from the bubble they live in presently.

This all applies to January competitions. Of course, provincial councils can argue that these games have served a very useful purpose. So they have, as part of an injured players fund for a start. All noble ideals. Yet it is all putting the cart before the horse. Something that the recent vote on restructuring the championship set out to address, even with all the flaws. The idea of pushing players to play at the worst time of the year is ludicrous. More games and more training means more injuries and more costs in every way. It is not an efficient model for games.

Of course, the usual reply to getting rid of these competitions like the O’Byrne and McKenna Cups is that counties will just go off and play challenge matches. Well, that is why there is a governing authority. One which bared its teeth last year and brought all to heel. To call a halt, all that has to be done is to withdraw all insurance cover, hand out a few suspensions, deduct points for the next competition and the message will get out loud and clear. Yet the tail keeps on wagging the dog.

It does not mean either that county players will lie around like prize dogs on the couch at night. They can always train on their own without having long drives, coming home late and being continually tired. Those who are unwilling to make individual sacrifice get dropped. That should be the real world, just the same as many other sports, but there is a perception among many GAA players and more importantly the back-up army that only collective training counts as real training.

Every player should be able to do all the physical training on their own and collective sessions should be for football. As for strength and conditioning, it has become completely overrated and hyped to a dangerous point. Again, every player on a programme using their own body weight should build up the power and more importantly the subtlety for any level of football.

Eventually even Roberto Duran, the famous and brave boxer, said, “no mas” and walked away. No more, he said. The GAA need to adopt this mantra to more and more training and games.