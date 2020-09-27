| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Covid has become a real threat to sport in this country and we must act now

Pat Spillane

Pat Spillane has been riveted by the club GAA action over the last number of weeks. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Pat Spillane has been riveted by the club GAA action over the last number of weeks. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Pat Spillane has been riveted by the club GAA action over the last number of weeks. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Pat Spillane has been riveted by the club GAA action over the last number of weeks. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

I’m addicted to sport.

I got my daily fix in recent weeks from the Tour de France. I was captivated by the scenery, the history of the areas the race was passing through, the tactics of road racing and the torture the riders endure on the mountain stages. But then I see merit in every sport, marvelling at the achievements of their individual stars. So last Sunday was my version of Shangri La – an 'if Carlsberg did Sunday sport' kind of day for the armchair fan.

GAA club action galore, Sam Bennett’s glorious stage win on the Champs-Élysées, European rugby quarter-final action, Liverpool beating Chelsea in the Premier League and Bryson DeChambeau overpowering the Winged Foot West golf course to win the US Open. Watching his performance it struck me that both golf and hurling have a problem with their respective balls. The golf ball and the sliotar are travelling such prodigious distances nowadays that it is detracting from other aspects of both games. Surely the time is right for the composition of both the golf ball and the sliotar to be examined with a view to reducing the distance they travel.