Covid-19 crisis forces Derry county board into venue change for SFC semi-finals

Derry GAA have been forced to change venues for their SFC semi-finals this weekend

The escalating Covid-19 crisis in the north-west has prompted the Derry county board into a venue change for its two SFC semi-finals this weekend.

Both games have been switched from Celtic Park to Bellaghy, with Loup and holders Magherafelt meeting tomorrow (6pm) followed by the clash of Slaughtneil and Ballinderry on Sunday (5.0).

Derry chiefs have acted on foot of advice from Northern Ireland’s Department of Health and Ulster GAA.

"This decision has been taken to safeguard the welfare of our members and the wider community as we continue to navigate the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and follows meetings between Ulster GAA and government bodies," a statement outlined.

Both games will be streamed live on the ‘WeAreDerry’ platform.

Online Editors