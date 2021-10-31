County SFC round-up: Mountbellew/Moylough to face Corofin while stunning finale sees 13-man Coalisland set up Dromore clash

Brian Toner of Coalisland shoots to score his side's third goal despite the efforts of Errigal Ciaran goalkeeper Darragh McAnenly and Joseph Oguz during the Tyrone County Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match at Pomeroy Plunkett's GAA Club. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

New Galway coach Cian O’Neill was in Pearse Stadium with manager Pádraic Joyce and his selectors as Corofin advanced to the Galway SFC final where they will take on a Mountbellew/Moylough side who ended their hopes of an eight-in-a-row last year.

And Mountbellew/Moylough, without a title since current manager Val Daly skippered them to victory in 1986, will be hoping to end a miserable run in finals after they dethroned champions Maigh Cuilinn in a cracking semi-final.

Two two opening-half goals from Paddy Kelly, who also set up John Daly for the third goal, were decisive for Mountbellew/Moylough as they advanced by 3-12 to 0-16.

They laid the foundation for victory when they led by 2-7 to 0-6 at the break, having played with the wind. Kelly gave them a brilliant start when he goaled after a minute.

Maigh Cuilinn recovered well with Peter Cooke leading the way and they trailed by just two points seven minutes from the break, but Mountbellew/Moylough, with Matthew Barrett strong in midfield and Barry McHugh a threat up front, pulled away and Kelly fired home a penalty late in the half.

Maigh Cuilinn hit back with the opening three points after the restart before McHugh settled Mountbellew/Moylough and points from James Foley and Paul Donnellan were followed by a goal from Daly after he was set up by Kelly to lead by 3-10 to 0-10 with 12 minutes left.

Meanwhile, eight players hit the target as Corofin saw off a Killannin side hoping to reach their first decider in 21 years by 1-19 to 0-10.

Corofin dominated throughout the contest and by 1-12 to 0-5 at the break, having played with the wind.

The only goal of the game came four minutes from the break when Dylan Canney finished to the net after being set up by Jason Leonard.

That pushed them 1-10 to 0-4 clear and left Killannin with an impossible task, although they would have remained in the hunt had Patrick Sweeney not been off target with a couple of goal attempts in the opening quarter.

Corofin pushed on after the restart with Canney, Leonard and Darragh Silke hitting good points inside the opening six minutes.

Enda Kelly pulled back a free for Killannin and after Silke cancelled it at the other end, he landed three frees in a row to reduce the margin to 1-16 to 0-9 after 48 minutes.

But that was as close as Killannin got as Corofin, with Galway All-Star hurler Dáithí Burke prominent, pushed on for victory.

The depth of talent available to Corofin was shown when 2018 All Star Ian Burke, who has only recently rejoined the panel due to work commitments, came on for his first action of the campaign and shot a point to book their place in the final where they will hope to win their 22nd title.

COALISLAND, with just 13 men, hit three late goals to stun Errigal Ciaran in a remarkable comeback, winning by 3-6 to 0-14 to plunder a place in the Tyrone SFC final.

Errigal led by seven with 10 minutes to play, and looked to be safely home when the Fianna had Michael McKernan sent off.

They had held the Fianna scoreless from play for 50 minutes, Cormac O’Hagan keeping his side in it with his place-kicking excellence, but it all came crashing down on them in those 10 minutes of pandemonium as Jason Carberry, Tiarnan Quinn (pen) and Brian Toner ripped the net.

Coalisland had a second player, Peter Herron, sent off, but still managed to steal it with O’Hagan’s 47-metre free kick deep into stoppage time, squeezing home by 3-6 to 0-14. The other semi-final, a gripping local derby, saw Dromore surrender a seven points lead to go five behind, before finding the strength to battle their way back for a 0-17 to 2-9 win over Trillick.

Dromore tore into their opponents with a blistering opening, hitting seven points on the spin in the first 15 minutes, but goals from Lee Brennan and Simon Garrity sparked Trillick’s comeback as they went five clear.

But Dromore’s response was simply magnificent. Emmet McNabb led the way with a five-point haul, with Peter Teague hitting four as last year’s beaten finalists were defeated.