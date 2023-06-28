Counties want to manage players’ situation in U-20 and senior set-ups

A general view of Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. The GAA have left the confines of Croke Park and gone on the road to canvass the opinions of members across the country. Photo: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Counties are being canvassed about their preferences concerning the availability of U-20 players involved with senior inter-county squads.

The GAA has sent a questionnaire providing a list of options on how they would like to see the issue dealt with.

In recent years, once a player has played senior championship for his county, he can’t play U-20 championship unless the senior team has exited their championship.

Depending on scheduling, U-20 teams exit before their senior counterparts and that has had big impacts, most notably Cathal O’Neill’s absence as Limerick lost an All-Ireland U-20 hurling final by a point to Kilkenny last year. In 2018, David Clifford and Seán O’Shea were part of the Kerry senior team, precluding them from U-20 action as Kerry lost to Kildare in an All-Ireland semi-final by a point. Kildare won the All-Ireland U-20 title that year.

The restrictions should have been relaxed somewhat this year after a Wexford motion was successful to Congress introducing a seven-day period that began on a Friday morning during which a player could play a senior or U-20 team but not both.

But the way that was interpreted subsequently by Central Council made little difference to the bind affected players found themselves in as the seven-day window applied before and after a senior or U-20 game, not in a clearly defined period as Wexford had proposed. Clare U-20 captain Adam Hogan and Cork full-back Eoin Downey were among those who missed out.

In Ulster, Down U-20 and senior manager Conor Laverty described the ruling as a “disgrace” after his county’s Ulster U-20 win over Derry, pointing out that it was “depriving our most talented players,” while Derry U-20 manager Marty Boyle pointed to the anomaly of U-20 hurlers not being restricted from playing Christy Ring Cup in the same timeframe.

The questionnaire, which follows a competition and scheduling roadshow conducted by the Central Competitions Controls Committee two weeks ago in all four provinces, offers four proposals around the U-20/senior dilemma, asking counties whether they are:

•happy with the current situation, ie player plays for one of either U-20 or senior in a seven-day period

•once player plays for senior team in league/championship, he is ineligible for U-20

•move from U-20 to U-19 as next grade up

•let counties manage the situation themselves.

The broad feeling from the four roadshows was that counties should be allowed to decide for themselves and there was no appetite for a switch to U-19.

A question on when the inter-county competitive season should start has also been put to counties, asking if they are “happy with the proposal to start the Allianz Leagues on the last weekend in January with provincial pre-season championships starting post-January 1.”

The option of dispensing with the pre-season competitions, starting the leagues earlier and providing more time to run the championships with earlier league finals was discussed at the roadshows. Removing the league finals is another option put to counties and further feedback will be sought.

Reform of the All-Ireland minor championships is also on the agenda, with options on that ranging from provincial championship followed by knock-out or round-robin All-Ireland championships or round-robin cross-province tournaments (groups of four or eight) followed by tiered knock-out competitions.