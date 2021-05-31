There's an old compilation video on YouTube of the Brazilian Ronaldo doing the same thing over and over again.

He'd line up one doomed defender after the next, step over the ball one or three times before shifting it to his left, powering past the defender, and he'd drill it to the net before anyone would even have time to react to his change of direction.

After two minutes of being entranced by this - stepover, shift to left, goal - a bit of text appears on screen. It reads: 'Everyone knows Ronaldo goes to his left...' before proceeding to show us three more quickfire examples. Bang, bang, bang. 'Everyone knows Ronaldo goes to his left... but no-one can stop him.'

If someone were to make an amateur, copyright-infringing YouTube video from the weekend and call it David Tubridy vs Cork 2021 | Skills and Assists | Full HD, the first 30 seconds of the montage music at the start would be overlaid with Tubridy lurking harmlessly around the middle of the field, looking like butter wouldn't melt. Like he wouldn't absolutely kill you as soon as Clare turned the ball over.

And you can tell any defender in the world, 'by the way, watch out for Ronaldo taking the ball past you', but how's that going to actually help the poor b*****ds? Everyone knows David Tubridy is a player you can't just leave to his own devices. Everyone knows he's danger personified. But when he's standing on his own 45' waiting for a counter-attack, how can you do anything about it?

Because, like all of the deadliest predators operating on grasslands, if you see David Tubridy on the ball, it's already too late.

In 14 minutes, he had already wounded Cork with a vicious 1-3. He'd kick another point before anyone else got in on the action and, even then, it was assisted from the boot of David Tubridy.

It wasn't until the 30th minute did Clare register a score that didn't go directly through their timeless number 14 and he did all that from his own half of the pitch. Well, to start with at least.

When Cork were in possession, Colm Collins' outfit sat deep. They got numbers back, they clogged the central channel where Cork's runners can cause so much damage, and they worked hard as a unit off the ball.

Tubridy was part of that and, whilst he might not have been working just as hard to win it back, he was always there at the edge of the area ready to collect when they did get it.

Mattie Taylor was half keeping an eye on him but some of the most lethal attackers are at their most dangerous when the other team has the ball. When boys like Mattie Taylor are thinking of ways to impact the play, Tubridy is thinking of ways to counter.

And, sure enough, his first score began with him drifting innocently between the lines from his own 45' into the Cork half. So innocent, in fact, that it was left to big Paul Walsh to mind him but, with Ciarán Russell and Eoin Cleary driving at red jerseys in a different vicinity, attention got diverted.

So the Cork defenders are drawn to the immediate problem, taking their eyes off the biggest problem - David Tubridy in space.

Eoin Cleary is strong to hold possession and he throws it to Tubridy who has just walked into the scoring zone with time and space to shift it onto his laces before anyone can do anything about it.

A difficult kick for a layman off his weaker foot. David Tubridy is no layman and David Tubridy has no weaker foot.

And he starts in his own half for Clare's only goal too, biding his time until he can strike. When there's an opening, he doesn't miss.

Whereas his first score was punishing sloppy defending, he won the penalty with hard, direct running and you don't need to be the fastest player to hurt the opposition with off-the-ball running. You just need to be able to read the game and time your run.

As soon as Daniel Walsh kicked long into the Clare full forward line, Tubridy was gone.

Gavin Cooney executes a gorgeous palmed lay-off in the air, something that seems to go wrong for 98 percent of other players, and Tubridy is in behind with Daniel O'Mahony having no other choice but to foul him for the penalty.

Clare might've had a lot of numbers committed to defending but they never left anyone like Cooney hanging out to dry. The support runners always arrived and, usually, it was Tubridy timing it best.

His second point from play was another victory for off-the-ball running but also pure work rate too. He starts the move on the left wing on his own 45', picking up a Cork attacker until Eoin Cleary (11) nips in to turn the ball over at midfield.

Cleary turns on the afterburners and disappears up the field.

When Cleary eventually runs out of road and has to turn back - bang. David Tubridy is right there with him, right at the right moment yet again.

By this stage, you're thinking something has to be done, right? Somebody needs to get a hand on that man.

It's criminal to leave him off like they're doing. And then he starts even deeper for the next move - a move which, once again, starts with Cork players on the ball. How do you stop that? Detail someone to mark Tubridy 35 metres from the Clare goal whilst Cork are attacking inside the Clare 45'?

A drilled high ball is attempted to the back post but Clare have an extra body back there and, as soon as they pick up the break, Tubridy is lurking in space at the edge of the area.

Now, then, someone will have to get over to him. No. It's too late.

It's one solo and it's one defence-splitting pass onto a runner and Cooney is striking over a beautiful score of his own.

Tubridy only needs seconds to make an impact. Defences need longer to deal with it.

After the game, he spoke with reporters about his form.

"The boys are giving me a bit of freedom out around the middle," he said. "I don't have the pace off the mark inside in the full forward line."

And he doesn't need that pace to be the main threat, he just needs the ball in his hands and he can go anywhere on the pitch to get it.

His next assist starts with Tubridy actually taking the ball off the 'keeper before popping it to a team mate and coming through the lines to receive again in a better position.

He gets it, Cork have men closer this time. They have a wall set up to stop any more advances. Tubridy just kicks over the wall, past the sweeper, with the outside of his boot onto the run of Joe McGann. And Tubridy takes the resulting free himself on his way to 1-8.

"I love getting on the ball and passing the ball and just getting on the end of scores. It's great."

He sounds like a wide-eyed teenager still, utterly besotted with the game of football. He makes it sound so simple and he makes it look even simpler. All these years later, David Tubridy is still terrorising top-level defences and he's doing it now in the sort of positions, with the sort of time limits that are making him unmarkable.

All these years later, five to be exact, Clare are still plying their trade in Division Two and, now, they're one big match from the top tier.

Paul Galvin once said on The GAA Hour that he always felt it was important to beat Clare. In Kerry, he said, they always wanted to make sure they defeated them, to keep them down. He spoke of their confidence as a county and their potential and obviously he thought of them in the middle of a five-time All-Ireland-winning career. If they weren't kept down, they could become a serious force some day.

It feels like no-one is keeping them down now. It feels like one day - if not today - they could realise Galvin's fears.

And maybe one day, someone might even figure out a way to stop David Tubridy. Your time would be better spent trying to stop Ronaldo though.