Cortoon characters typical of veterans’ reanimating impact on their clubs

Last Friday Derek Savage began to feel some life back in the legs and some relief through the body as the fatigue he had felt all week finally left him.

His club Cortoon Shamrocks had lost a senior championship relegation playoff against An Spidéal five days earlier in what he describes as “horrendous” conditions that added to the attrition.

“Normally after a championship game like that, the Monday might be difficult, the Tuesday you would be fine,” said the 44-year-old. “But really, as you get older, the recovery is just so much slower. Literally, it was Friday before you weren’t exhausted.

Savage, two-time All-Ireland winner with Galway in 1998 and 2001, is one of a wave of players in their late 30s and well into their 40s involved in the frontline as club activity reaches a crescendo through these weeks.

Tomorrow at lunchtime he’ll get back out and do it all again when Cortoon play Bearna in the relegation final, just over a year on from their intermediate championship success – when he was player-manager – that got them back up into the Galway senior championship two years after they had been initially relegated.

Mobility and fitness were elements Savage had in abundance during his 10-year inter-county career that began in a whirlwind with that 1998 All-Ireland win but his involvement now with Cortoon is down to necessity. A slower conveyor belt has placed an onus on the older players to remain involved.

Savage estimates that one third of the starting team are 33 or older, players like Donal O’Neill, David Finnegan, David Ward and Brian Roche integral to their effort.

“I see it more and more with the smaller clubs, just really struggling to compete now and it’s a population game, a numbers game,” he said, advocating Galway’s potential to follow the Kerry divisional/amalgamation model to improve opportunity. “You see it here in Galway it’s all the big populations centres that are successful at senior level. Caltra and Killererin, two of our more successful clubs and they are struggling at intermediate now.”

At his age, Savage has to pick and choose his battles, not just with opponents but with his own body. “What you find is as you get older, you are not making those hard sprints in the full-forward line but you are probably using your experience more to get on ball,” he said. “Your fitness levels can be high but you don’t have that power any more. You can still do a good job in a wing position and bring that experience.

"That’s what a lot of the older guys are doing. Going into a full-forward line and trying to win hard ball with some young fella who has pace is a different topic and the body is more likely to break down.”

Savage is not alone. Across the country, men veering towards middle age have been making their years of experience count. Conal Keaney, 39, has only recently left inter-county hurling behind him but was again a presence despite Ballyboden St Enda’s loss to Kilmacud Crokes in last weekend’s Dublin football semi-final.

Eamonn Callaghan is the same age today, his birthday, and still basking in his contribution to a first Naas Kildare success in 31 years where he was captain and one of the managers.

At 38, Kieran Donaghy remains one of the central figures for Austin Stacks ahead of their semi-final against St Brendan’s tomorrow while in Meath former All-Star Stephen Bray, 41, and another former county colleague Niall McKeigue, 42, were pivotal figures in helping Navan O’Mahonys to avoid relegation in a playoff against Dunshaughlin on Friday night last.

In Galway hurling Alan Kerins, 44, was a substitute for Clarinbridge as they reached a senior final last weekend. Cork has been a hotbed for veteran awakenings recently. The ageless John Cullinane is 50 preparing for a Goleen’s junior B football final against Randal Og while Aghada’s Pearse O’Neill, almost 42, is still making an impact in intermediate football and hurling.

In every corner of every county you will find the age ceiling being pushed higher and higher by players who are staying on longer, the consequence perhaps of better training techniques and care for the body, on top of the necessity that Savage identifies with now.

In Westmeath, Doron Harte, 38, and John Gaffey, a year younger, have been instrumental in getting Garrycastle back to a Westmeath final where they meet St Loman’s on Sunday.

In Harte’s case, as he chases a ninth medal – as many as Garrycastle have won since their breakthrough success in 2001 – it may be in the genes.

His grandfather, John Harte, was 48 playing for Rathcline in the 1957 Longford final which they lost to Longford Slashers, playing on for a further two years after that.

Harte feels it was a help that a torn cruciate ligament while playing for Westmeath in a 2014 challenge against Leitrim in Kinnegad helped him, bringing an end to his inter-county career.

“It was a year out at a good stage at my career. I hadn’t been playing the greatest football for either club or county, but when I came back from it and got real hunger back and had time to put a lot more work into aspects of my game that wouldn’t have been too strong like gym work. When you are running from one to the other (club v county) that can be difficult.”

His clubmate Dessie Dolan only departed the scene in the last couple of years, having still played into his 40s, and for Harte, that’s a great example to follow.

“That rubs off on people anyway. It does for myself anyway and is one of the reasons I’m still playing.”

The science around preparation, the technique to things like stretching have all, he feels, helped him to prolong a 21-year club career without taxing the body too much.

“I’d do a lot of cycling in the off season, low impact stuff. We’re living on the shores of Lough Ree, I’ve always gone down to it to do some lake swimming,” he said, citing the therapy of the freshwater experience as another preservation tool.

“In the noughties or even the nineties when guys got over 30,” recalled Savage, “they were looked upon as finished regardless of whether they were or not and then there was a psychological impact, ‘I’m over 30, I should be finished.’ They start to doubt themselves. That is going out of it.