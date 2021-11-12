| 11.4°C Dublin

Cortoon characters typical of veterans’ reanimating impact on their clubs

Falling numbers keep Savage and other stalwarts on the pitch for longer 

Derek Savage of Galway in action against Joseph Tiffaney of Leitrim during the Connacht SFC semi-final in 1998. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Colm Keys

Last Friday Derek Savage began to feel some life back in the legs and some relief through the body as the fatigue he had felt all week finally left him.

His club Cortoon Shamrocks had lost a senior championship relegation playoff against An Spidéal five days earlier in what he describes as “horrendous” conditions that added to the attrition.

