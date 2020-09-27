Corofin's 49-match unbeaten run in Galway sensationally ends as Mountbellew/Moylough secure famous win

Corofin's stranglehold on the Galway football championship has come to an end. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Double All-Ireland winners Corofin were sensationally knocked out of the Galway football championship as goals from Patrick Kelly and Paul Donnellan gave Mountbellew/Moylough a place in next Sunday’s county final.

Unbeaten for 49 Galway championship games before this one, Corofin never looked as lethal as previous years, while Mountbellew/Moylough defeated them with a display of spirited, skilful football, aided hugely by six excellent points from Eoin Finnerty.

"Obviously we are happy. Corofin have been the dominant team in Galway football for the last number of years," said Mountbellew/Moylough manager Val Daly, whose side claimed a 2-13 to 0-12 win.

Mountbellew/Moylough started brightly and led 0-4 to 0-2 with Barry McHugh, Finnerty, Sean Miland and Michael Daly on target, but four points in three minutes helped Corfin lead by 0-8 to 0-7 at the interval.

Recently recalled to the county squad, Gary Sice stretching that lead, but Kelly’s goal pushed Mountbellew/Moylough ahead, while Donnellan’s strike 12 minutes from time ended Corofin’s proud reign.

Meanwhile, Maigh Cuilinn reached their first Galway senior final since 1977 as goals from Dessie Conneely, Owen Gallagher and Paul Kelly edged them past Tuam Stars on a 3-14 to 1-15 scoreline.

Early goals from Antrin's Gallagher and Conneely put the Gaeltacht side into a convincing early lead, and despite a Tuam revival led by Cormac McWalter, Maigh Cuilinn were well in control leading 2-9 to 0-8 at half time.

After half time Tuam Stars were rejuvenated and Gavan Connell’s 32nd minute goal helped Stars draw level, but seven minutes from time Paul Kelly struck the vital third goal as Maigh Cuilinn marched on.

Online Editors