Corofin find a little extra to banish brave Kilcoo and claim third successive All-Ireland SFC club title

History makers Corofin have become the first GAA team in either code to win a hat-trick of All-Ireland club titles. But they were made battle for their piece of history.

Brave Kilcoo hit the last three points in normal time, including a pointed free from Paul Devlin in the tenth minute of injury time – double the initial time allocated – to send the contest into extra time.

The Galway side then asserted their dominance scoring 1-5 without reply though Kilcoo will long regret a brace of missed point chances in the first quarter of normal time.

Corofin last tasted defeat in the competition in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final and their efficiency in front of goal proved the difference against the Ulster champions Kilcoo, who were making their first final appearance.

This was Corofin's fifth win in the competition – they were champions in 2008 and 2015 as well.

Conor Cunningham of Corofin, 6, watches his shot pass Kilcoo goalkeeper Martin McCourt, to score his side's first goal in the 10th minute of exra time

Though they still trail Nemo Rangers (7) and Crossmaglen Rangers (6) in the Roll of Honour there is a justifiable case for arguing that completing the hat-trick of wins makes them the greatest team in the 40-year history of the competition.

Though they're considered the most entertaining team in the competition, it wasn't their finest performance but they showed their battling qualities when required.

The first quarter was exceptionally tactical. Once they lost possession, Kilcoo pulled all their outfield players behind the ball, while the defending champions brought 13 players back behind the ball when Kilcoo had possession.

The turn-over rate from both sides was above average though Corofin almost made the same dream start as they did in the semi-final against Nemo Rangers.

Man of the Match Ronan Steele hoisted a high ball into the scoring zone where it was brilliantly won by Mike Farragher. He popped a wonderful pass to team captain Micheál Lundy but Kilcoo goalkeeper Martin McCourt saved brilliantly.

For the rest of the first quarter the Down champions dominated but failed to turn territorial supremacy into scores. The Johnston brothers Shealan and Jerome missed early chances before Paul Devlin squandered a scoreable free which proved costly in the end.

Devlin finally hit the game's first score when he converted a 13th minute free won by Eugene Branagan. The latter drew another free two minutes later which Devlin landed. But it was the chances they missed that were decisive.

Paul Devlin of Kilcoo celebrates after scoring a late free to draw the game during the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final against Corofin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Full-back Ryan McEvoy was put through by Paul Devlin in the 18th minute. Coming in from an acute angle on the right he opted he punch the ball over the bar, but it drifted wide across the goal for another crucial miss.

It was a measure of Kilcoo's dominance – they won 11 kickovers compared to five for the Galway side – that their first kick-out didn't come until ten minutes before the break.

But the pressure Corofin exerted on the Kilcoo re-starts was evident by the fact that they won three of the five which Martin McCourt kicked from there to the half time whistle.

Midfielder Ronan Steede finally opened Corofin's account in the 24th minute for what was also the game's first point from play.

We finally caught a glimpse of Corofin's ability to play total football three minutes from the break when after veteran full-back Kieran Fitzgerald made a vital interception in front of his own goal.

The ball was rapidly transferred to the other end of the field where McCourt had again to rescue Kilcoo with a point blank save from Martin Farragher.

Corner-back Cathal Silke levelled the game in the 29th minute and the champions looked set to take the lead for the first time but Jason Leonard was short with a routine free. Kilcoo recycled the ball and Paul Devlin kicked their first point from play in the second minute of injury time to give them a 0-3 to 0-2 lead at half time.

But frankly nobody will remember the half with much fondness with the probable exception of Kilcoo goalkeeper Martin McCourt whose two excellent saves kept his team's dream alive.

Within 25 seconds of the resumption, Ronan Steele had the teams level. But at the other end Conor Laverty managed to outfield Kieran Fitzgerald and win a free which Paul Devlin popped over.

But Kilcoo's inability to win their own kick-outs came back to haunt them as the game turned decisively in favour of Corofin. Wing-back Dylan Wall levelled the game for the third time with a point for a difficult angle.

McCourt failed to find a colleague with his re-start. Instead Wall won it but was clattered by Dylan Ward who was already on a yellow card. Referee Conor Lane flashed him another yellow followed by a red so Kilcoo found themselves down to 14 men.

Wall was unable to continue but Gary Sice kicked the resultant free. Corofin won the subsequent re-start and Martin Farragher was fouled by Aidan Branagan. Sice popped over the free to give his side a two-point advantage for the first time (0-6; 0-4).

A 47th minute free from Jason Leonard made it a three-point game after full back Ryan McEvoy picked up a booking after hauling down the influential Steede.

Traditionally Kilcoo finish well and the comeback began with Paul Devlin was fouled by Conor Cunningham.

Surprisingly, they opted to go short from the 20m line with Aidan Branagan's goal-bound shot was saved. However, Conor Laverty who was central involved in the original move popped the ball over the bar with eight minutes of normal time left.

Ninety seconds later it was a one-point game when Darryl Branagan pointed.

Martin Farragher of Corofin in action against Niall Branagan of Kilcoo during the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Now it was Kilcoo who turned the screw on Corofin's kick-outs as they pinned the champions inside their own half.

Paul Devlin (free), Laverty and Eugene Branigan missed chances while Gary Sice made a crucial block.

Branagan's miss gave Corofin possession with 90 seconds left and they finally lifted the siege, but Ian Burke missed the chance to seal the win. Martin McCourt sent the kick-out out the side-line which handed the initiative back to the champions.

After a long delay, Corofin won a free from the left-hand side-line which Jason Leonard drove wide. But the real drama was only starting. Firstly, Corofin centre-forward Mike Farragher picked up a second yellow card and was sent off.

There were further delays as Darragh Silke was black-carded after stopping Kilcoo take a free from 45m range.

Crucially referee Conor Lane moved it forward to just outside the 'D' and Paul Devlin held his nerve in the 11th minute of injury time to kick the equalising point (0-7 each).

As both teams rushed down the tunnel there was a lot of pushing and shoving. There were 30 players back on the field for the 20 minutes of extra time. Corofin dominated the first period of extra time as Kilcoo again struggled with their kick-outs.

This time around Corofin punished them with four points on the spin – three from play - to lead by four for the first time. But worst was to follow just before the break in half-time in extra-time.

A shot for a point from Michéal Lundy rebounded off the post and across the face of the goal where Dyclan Canney prevented Kilcoo from clearing and the ball and it fell to Conor Cunningham who drove it to the net to give the Galway side a 1-11 to 0-7 lead.

There was just one score in the second half of extra time a Jason Leonard point, though Kilcoo did have two decent goal chances. But it was history-making Corofin who secured for Andy Merrigan Cup though their eight-point winning margin flattered them.

The official attendance of 25,930 justified the GAA’s controversial decision to switch the finals from their traditional St Patrick’s Day date. Granted weather conditions were favourable but it was nearly 7,000 bigger than the attendance at the 2019 double bill of finals.

Scorers: Corofin - R Steede, G Sice (3f) 0-3 each. C Cunningham 1-0, J Leonard 0-2 (1f), C Silke, D Wall, D Canney, L Silke 0-1 each. Kilcoo - Paul Devlin 0-5 (4f), C Laverty, D Brannigan 0-1 each.

Corofin (Galway): B Power; C Silke, K Fitzgerald, C Brady; K Molloy, L Silke, D Wall; D Burke, R Steede; M Lundy, M Farragher, J Leonard; G Sice, M Farragher, I Burke Subs: C Cunningham for Wall (36), D McHugh for Molloy (47), G Burke for C Burke (58), C McGrath for C Silke (58), D Silke for Martin Farragher 60 +4, D Canney for Ian Burke 60 + 10. ET: C Newell for Lundy (73), K Molloy for M Faragher (75), R Mahon for L Silke (75).

Kilcoo (Down): M McCourt; E Branagan, R McEvoy, Aaron Branagan; Aidan Branagan, N Branigan, D Branigan; D Ward, A Morgan; N McEvoy, S Johnston, J Johnston; R Johnston, P Devlin, R C Laverty. Subs: J Clarke for R Johnston (51), A Morgan for A Branigan (58). ET: R Johnston for N McEvoy ht; F McGreevy for Morgan ht; P Greenan for Darryl Branagan (BC) (75)

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).

