Corofin extend unbeaten run in Galway to 47 matches as champions book knockout place

Corofin extended their unbeaten championship run in Galway to 47 matches as they backed up their record 27-point win over Oughterard last weekend with a 4-18 to 0-7 drubbing of Monivea/Abbey to book their place in the knockout stages.

The All-Ireland champions could afford to rest several players and still have 23 points to spare over a Monivea/Abbey side who were understrength due to soccer commitments and an injury list which included county player Cillian McDaid.

Sub Colin Kelly got two goals for a Corofin side chasing an eighth county title in a row, while strikes from Dylan McHugh and Mike Farragher leave them just three goals short of the 100 mark since their unbeaten run started back in 2013, as Monivea/Abbey became the 18th team they have defeated in Galway in that time.

A goal from former Galway player Johnny Duane wasn’t enough to prevent St James from falling to an opening round loss to An Cheathru Rua, with Paudi MacCormac in top form for the Connemara side as they bounced back from defeat last weekend to keep their knockout hopes alive with a 0-15 to 1-10 win.

