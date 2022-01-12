Cormac Costello inspires Dublin to O’Byrne Cup cruise against Louth

Cormac Costello of Dublin shoots to score his side's first goal during the O'Byrne Cup Group A matchat Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Back-to-back O'Byrne Cup wins came at a canter for a Cormac Costello-inspired Dublin who cruised to victory at Parnell Park.

With five starters from August's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Mayo - David Byrne, John Small, Niall Scully, Brian Fenton and Costello - the 2017 tournament winners wrapped up victory by half-time.

A rampant Costello, who finished with 2-5, had 2-3 already registered by that stage with David Lacey and Ross McGarry helping themselves to a brace of points each while talisman Fenton finished with 0-3.

Substitute Lorcan O'Dell sniped Dublin's third goal from a penalty that he won himself at the death.

Boss Dessie Farrell only retained Lee Gannon in his line-up from last weekend's win over Offaly, allowing him to assess the likes of Adam Rafter, Ciaran Gallagher and Ballymun's Cameron McCormack from the start.

Dublin will conclude their Group A campaign on Saturday in Longford with Farrell sure to ring the changes again as they chase a final spot on January 22.

He looked at 23 players in total here while Louth manager Mickey Harte brought on 12 substitutes at half-time.

Ex-AFL player Ciaran Byrne and Jay Hughes, Louth's top scorer against Longford last weekend, were among those subs and contributed 0-6 between them.

Scorers – Dublin: C Costello 2-5 (0-3f), L O'Dell 1-1 (1-0 pen), R Basquel 0-3, B Fenton 0-3, D Lacey 0-2, R McGarry 0-2, C McCormack 0-1, H Ladd 0-1, A Byrne 0-1. Louth: C Byrne 0-4 (0-1f), K McElroy 1-0, J Hughes 0-2 (0-1f), T Durnin 0-1, T McEneaney 0-1 (1m), TJ Doheny 0-1, C Early 0-1.

Dublin: M Shiel; A Rafter, D Byrne, L Gannon; N Scully, J Small, C Gallagher; B Fenton, C McCormack; R McGarry, W Egan, D Lacey; C Costello, R Basquel, H Ladd. Subs: D Conlon for Gannon h/t, B Howard for Gallagher 44, A Byrne for Egan 47, P Small for Lacey 50, M Lavin for McGarry 53, T Lahiff for Small 62, L O'Dell for Costello 62, S Carthy for McCormack 69.

Louth: M McEneaney; T Jackson, D Campbell, C Clarke; C Faulkner, G Browne, G Bell; T Durnin, J Murphy; J McDonnell, E Moore, TJ Doheny; K McElroy, C Fleming, T McEneaney. Subs: B Duffy, L Jackson, D Nally, L Grey, C McKeever, S Healy, E Callaghan, N Sharkey, C Early, C Byrne, J Hughes, D McKenny for Campbell, Clarke, Browne, Bell, Durnin, Murphy, McDonnell, Moore, Doheny, McElroy, Fleming, McEneaney (all h/t), McDonnell for Hughes 53.

Referee: F Pierce (Offaly).