Cormac Costello cleared to play in Dublin's All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Cavan

Cormac Costello has been cleared to play in Dublin’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Cavan on Saturday week.
The Dublin forward was facing suspension after his red card cameo against Meath, but Independent.ie has learned that his sending-off was rescinded by the Central Hearings Committee last night.
No further details have emerged.
The super-sub’s latest audition off the bench took a calamitous return towards the end of last Saturday’s Leinster final when he was dismissed by Derek O’Mahoney.
Costello had just contested possession leading to a line ball awarded to Meath. He looked mystified after the Tipperary referee brandished a straight red after being alerted by a linesman.
“Apparently it was something that was said,” Dublin boss Dessie Farrell explained afterwards. “I haven't spoken to him yet, but we'll obviously take a look at that.”
While it was extremely rare for a player to be red-carded in such fashion, the decision left Costello facing suspension at the worst possible time barring a successful foray to the CHC. His reprieve is a significant boost to Farrell as the Dubs step up their quest for six-in-a-row.
