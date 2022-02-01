Cork’s Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry moved to Páirc Uí Rinn due to Ed Sheeran gigs

Cork's Munster football semi-final against Kerry will take place in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday May 7 because of concert arrangements in Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork GAA has confirmed the new arrangement that will also see their senior hurlers play their Munster SHC round robin game against Clare in FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles on the weekend before.

Ed Sheeran is due to play Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 28 and 29 and consequently the pitch will not be ready for games in time as it undergoes remedial work.

It makes for difficult optics for Cork GAA that, due to concerts, they are exporting key championship games out of a stadium that only re-opened to much fanfare in 2017.

Since its redevelopment, the Cork crowds have had limited opportunity to watch their teams play there and while the commercial viability of a concert in a venue that is operating at a loss is recognised the spin off is hugely consequential now.

Cork are hopeful that ongoing development work at Páirc Uí Rinn can facilitate the crowd for the Kerry game above the existing capacity of around 12,000.

When Páirc Uí Chaoimh was closed for redevelopment, Cork were satisfied to switch their games with Kerry to Killarney but they are keen now to keep the forthcoming game in Cork city, even if the crowd will be restricted.

Cork play Limerick in their opening Munster SHC round robin game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 17.

In a statement Cork said arrangements would be in place for premium ticket holders for both games in Páirc Uí Rinn and Semple Stadium.

"The management of both the hurling and football teams have been consulted throughout the process of arranging the fixtures, and Cork GAA would like to thank them for their support," the statement added.