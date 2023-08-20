Cork’s Liam O’Connell the latest promising footballer to make move Down Under to St Kilda

Liam O’Connell of Cork in action against Cian O’Donoghue of Kerry

Another promising Gaelic footballer is set for a career in the AFL with Cork's Liam O'Connell signing for St Kilda.

O'Connell played a premier senior championship game for Ballincollig after which it was confirmed by the club's manager and former Cork player Podsie O'Mahony that the player would be turning his focus to a professional career with the Melbourne-based club in the coming weeks.

O'Connell is 20 and was a member of the Cork U-20 team this year.

He lived in Australia between the ages of four and 11 so he has knowledge of the game.

O'Connell's athleticism has apparently drawn St Kilda to him. They are one of a number of clubs who have been in Ireland in recent weeks to assess potential players.

Last week Carlton signed Kerry's Rob Monaghan and Longford's Matthew Duffy on two-year international rookie contracts while Gold Coast have also had a presence.

Darragh Joyce has been the most recent Irish recruit to play for St Kilda but he has since moved on to Brisbane Lions.