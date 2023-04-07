| 11.7°C Dublin

Cork’s in-form forward Stephen Sherlock named on the bench for Munster SFC quarter-final against Clare

Colm Keys

Cork have left their top-scoring league forward Stephen Sherlock on the bench for their Munster SFC quarter-final against Clare in Ennis on Sunday.

The squad revealed this morning, ahead of the GAA's public 'drop' of all teams later today, also has key defender Seán Meehan among the substitutes.

