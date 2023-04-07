Cork’s in-form forward Stephen Sherlock named on the bench for Munster SFC quarter-final against Clare

Cork have left their top-scoring league forward Stephen Sherlock on the bench for their Munster SFC quarter-final against Clare in Ennis on Sunday.

The squad revealed this morning, ahead of the GAA's public 'drop' of all teams later today, also has key defender Seán Meehan among the substitutes.

That, of course, can still change ahead of throw-in time and they can be promoted to the starting 15.

But the team does show first championship starts for Tommy Walsh, Luke Fahy and Chris Óg Jones, while Ruairí Deane and Brian O'Driscoll, two players who weren't part of last year's efforts, are also included in the half-forward line.

Conor Corbett, one of their most promising forwards, is included among the replacements.

Cian O'Dea is a notable absentee from Clare's team to face Cork as he continues to recovery from injury. Daniel Walsh takes over and will be making his first Munster Championship start at half-back.

Elsewhere, Cillian Rouine retains his place having played against Limerick in the last round of the league while Cathal O'Connor and Daniel Bohannon are paired together again at midfield as Darren O'Neill joins the substitutes.

CLARE (SF v Cork) – S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; C Russell, J Malone, D Walsh; C O'Connor, D Bohannon; P Lillis, E McMahon, D Coughlan; E Cleary, K Sexton, P Collins. Subs: D Sexton, G Cooney, M Garry, A Griffin, D Griffin, D Keating, R Lanigan, M McInerney, D O'Neill, A Sweeney, I Ugweru.

CORK (SF v Clare) – MA Martin; K O'Donovan, D O'Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O'Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, R Deane, B O'Driscoll; S Powter, B Hurley, C Óg Jones. Subs: C Kelly, S Meehan, P Ring, C Kiely, K O'Hanlon, P Walsh, J O'Rourke, F Herlihy, C Corbett, S Sherlock, M Cronin.