Corkman Conor Lane confirmed as referee for Dublin v Kerry re-match

Conor Lane has been confirmed as the referee for the All-Ireland SFC final replay on Saturday September 14.

Conor Lane has been confirmed as the referee for the All-Ireland SFC final replay on Saturday September 14.

Saturday week's match-up between Dublin and Kerry will be Lane's third senior final.

Lane, from Cork, is a member of the Banteer/Lyre club, and was the man-in-the middle for the 2016 final between Dublin and Mayo and the 2018 final meeting of Dublin and Tyrone.

He has also refereed the All-Ireland Minor final in 2013, the Connacht final in 2013 and 2016, the 2019 Ulster Final and the AIB Senior Club final in 2016.

In this year’s Senior Football Championship, Conor has refereed the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final between Dublin and Mayo, the quarter-final between Meath and Donegal, the Ulster Championship meetings of Donegal and Cavan and Cavan and Monaghan, the Connacht Championship clash of New York and Mayo, and in the Leinster Championship, the meeting of Dublin and Kildare.

His umpires on the day will be Kevin Roache, DJ O'Sullivan (both Banteer/Lyre), Ray Hegarty (Bride Rovers) and Pat Kelly (Kilshannig).

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors