| 7.3°C Dublin

Cork v Tipperary: Can the Premier upset the odds on emotional centenary weekend?

Special Bloody Sunday commemorative Tipperary jerseys hang in the dressing room before the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Special Bloody Sunday commemorative Tipperary jerseys hang in the dressing room before the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Special Bloody Sunday commemorative Tipperary jerseys hang in the dressing room before the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Special Bloody Sunday commemorative Tipperary jerseys hang in the dressing room before the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Patrick Earley

Throw-in for the Munster final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is 1.30pm. The Ulster final from the Athletic Grounds in Armagh follows at 4pm.

Online Editors

Related Content

Séamus McCarthy: &lsquo;I think it will be extremely difficult. I really do. But do I think they&rsquo;ve a chance? I do.&rsquo; Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Gaelic Football Premium

Dermot Crowe Opinion Day has arrived for Tipperary to surrender to the living moment

The picture is grainy, but it's the best they could get. Two men in white coats standing, one at each goalpost, at the Hill 16 end in Croke Park. The one on the left is Eddie McCarthy, an experienced umpire, aged 50. The one of the right is his son, Séamus, aged 21. Nowhere near as experienced. Some years later Jimmy Magee was asked if he knew the first father and son act to umpire an All-Ireland football final. The McCarthy pair from Bansha was the correct answer. He got it.

Privacy