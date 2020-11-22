Cork v Tipperary: Can the Premier upset the odds on emotional centenary weekend?

Gaelic Football Premium

Dermot Crowe Opinion Day has arrived for Tipperary to surrender to the living moment

The picture is grainy, but it's the best they could get. Two men in white coats standing, one at each goalpost, at the Hill 16 end in Croke Park. The one on the left is Eddie McCarthy, an experienced umpire, aged 50. The one of the right is his son, Séamus, aged 21. Nowhere near as experienced. Some years later Jimmy Magee was asked if he knew the first father and son act to umpire an All-Ireland football final. The McCarthy pair from Bansha was the correct answer. He got it.