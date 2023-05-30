Cork v Kerry: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

Barry O'Sullivan of Kerry is tackled by Ian Maguire, left, and Chris Óg Jones of Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The group stage of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship continues this weekend with holders Kerry facing their Munster rivals Cork in Group 1. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.in Cork with a 3.00pm throw-in on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll bring you team news from both camps on Independent,ie as soon as it’s released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is not being shown on terrestrial tv but is being streamed on GAAGO.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

What are the odds?

Kerry are heavy favourites at 1/10 with Cork 13/2 and the draw is 14/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We’ll bring you fresh quotes from John Cleary and Jack O’Connor on independent.ie when they face the press later in the week.