Cork take the points but Clare secure semi-final place against Mayo

Cork secured the victory but Clare booked their place in the Allianz FL Division 2 semi-finals, and a date with Mayo, after surviving a dramatic finale in Cusack Park this afternoon.

Colm Collins' side only needed to avoid defeat by more than three points to leave them within 70 minutes of a place in Division 1 and they did so after a nervous finish with David Tubridy inspirational once again for the Banner.

Cork started like a house on fire and led 0-4 to 0-1 after seven minutes with Luke Connolly (free), Tadhg Corkery, Paul Walsh and John O'Rourke on target while Clare had Tubridy to thank for their opening score.

Tubridy was in sensational form up front and the Doonbeg veteran had the Banner level two minutes later when slotting to the Cork net from a penalty after being pulled down when through on goal.

Cork defender Daniel O'Mahony was lucky not to see the sin bin as a result but Clare surged forward with Tubridy on target from play before adding two placed balls as Cork only added a Kevin O'Driscoll point to their tally before the first water break.

Gavin Cooney became just the second Clare scorer when firing over a beauty to see them three ahead after the first quarter, 1-5 to 0-5, as they turned the screw and began to dominate proceedings.

Former AFL star Ciaran Sheehan was forced off at the first water break due to injury but his replacement Cathail O'Mahony spearheaded a big Rebel rally with three quick-fire points off the bench.

Ian Maguire began pulling strings in the middle of the mark and his 32nd minute point helped to turn a three-point deficit into a three-point lead, 0-12 to 1-6, before Clare fired back before the half-time whistle.

Clare forward Eoin Cleary was kept under wraps by Sean Meehan in the opening period but he fired over from a free just before the break while towering midfielder Darren O'Neill strode forward to handpass over to close out the half, 0-12 to 1-8.

With so much on the line, it was nip in the closing half with the dead-eye free-taking of Tubridy helping to keep Clare in touch as they drew level by the third water break, 1-13 to 0-16.

Brian Hurley was sprung from the Cork bench and he fired over two great scores before getting his marching orders after picking up a pair of yellow cards in quick succession as the visitors played the last 10 minutes with just 14 men.

Cork couldn't get the three-point lead that they needed as Cleary fired over two big frees late on while super sub Aaron Griffin tied affairs in the 73rd minute.

Ronan McCarthy's men needed a goal but they could only muster a point with John O'Rourke's fourth score handing them the victory, although Clare were the ones that left happy as Kildare’s victory over Laois saw them claim top spot in Division 2 as Cork face a relegation semi-final.

SCORERS

Clare: D Tubridy 1-8 (1-0 pen, 6f), E Cleary 0-4 (3f), G Cooney 0-1, C O'Connor 0-1, D O'Neill 0-1, P Lillis 0-1, D Bohannan 0-1, A Griffin 0-1

Cork: C O'Mahony 0-5 (0-1 ’45), L Connolly 0-4 (3f), J O'Rourke 0-4, T Corkery 0-2, P Walsh 0-1, K O'Driscoll 0-1, S White 0-1, I Maguire 0-1, M Taylor 0-1, B Hurley 0-2,

TEAMS

CLARE – S Ryan; C Russell, C Brennan, K Hartnett; C O'Dea, S Collins, D Walsh; D O'Neill, C O'Connor; P Lillis, E Cleary, D Bohannan; G Cooney, D Tubridy, J McGann.

Subs: D Ryan for Hartnett inj (22), C Ó hÁiniféin for Ryan (half-time), E McMahon for Walsh (54), K Sexton for Cooney and A Griffin for McGann (both 61), C Murray for O'Neill (67)

CORK – M Martin; S Meehan, D O'Mahoney, K Flahive; T Corkery, S Powter, M Taylor; I Maguire, P Walsh; S White, R Deane, K O'Driscoll; J O'Rourke, C Sheehan, L Connolly.

Subs: C Kiely for D O'Mahoney inj (11), C O'Mahony for Sheehan inj (22), B Hurley for White and M Collins for Walsh (both 43), P Ring for Powter inj and K O'Donovan for Corkery (both 50), D Gore for Connolly (65).

REF – D O'Mahoney (Tipperary)