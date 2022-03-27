Cork survive in Division Two by the minimum after tense win over Offaly

Luke Fahy of Cork in action against Johnny Moloney of Offaly. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Cork saved their Division 2 status by the skin of their teeth after overcoming a colossal Offaly effort in a cracking Bord na Móna O'Connor Park this afternoon.

It looked like the Rebels were facing relegation to Division 3 – and a place in the Tailteann Cup – when Ruairí McNamee sent Offaly one ahead in second-half injury time, but Keith Ricken's side fought back.

Points from substitute Cian Kiely and a controversial free from Stephen Sherlock were enough to preserve their Division 2 status and relegate an Offaly side which battled valiantly until the bitter end.

Cork raced out of the blocks with Colm O'Callaghan fisting the ball over the bar inside 15 seconds despite having the goal at his mercy, but a green flag would quickly follow in the 3rd minute through Cathal O'Mahony.

O'Mahony collected the ball beautifully down the right wing before brushing past Lee Pearson and firing to the net as the Rebels quickly set their marker down in this do-or-die clash.

Offaly skipper Johnny Moloney got his side on the board in the 7th minute but it was all Cork early on as they fired over the next three points via John O'Rourke, another fisted point by O'Callaghan and a neat mark from Brian Hurley, 1-4 to 0-1.

Offaly had the gap back to four points, 1-6 to 0-5, with Niall McNamee firing over a brace of extravagant points while Moloney reverted to defence midway through the half as Cathal Flynn was sprung into action with Pearson leaving the fray.

Sherlock began to have a large say in proceedings and would hit Cork's remaining four points before half-time – three from play – but Offaly gave themselves plenty to shot about.

McNamee made a superb catch in the 33rd minute before being dragged down for a penalty which saw Kevin Flahive sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes before Anton Sullivan slammed the penalty to the net as the home side trailed by just three at the break, 1-10 to 1-7.

When Sherlock fired the opening three points of the new half and continued his red-hot form, the lead stretched to six and it looked like it may turn into one-way traffic.

The Faithful would not die, though, and they were back level by the 56th minute when Carroll sent over his third point to make it 1-16 apiece and Sullivan's point in the 61st minute would send them into the lead for the first time, 1-18 to 1-17.

It looked like John Maughan's men were set to sensationally survive, but Kiely and Sherlock had the last laugh for the Rebels.

SCORERS – Cork: C O'Mahoney 1-1, S Sherlock 0-9 (4f), C O'Callaghan 0-2, B Hurley 0-3 (1m), J O'Rourke 0-3, M Taylor 0-1, B Murphy 0-1, C Kiely 0-1

Offaly: A Sullivan 1-3 (1-0 penalty), N McNamee 0-7 (2f, 2mark), B Caroll 0-3, N Darby 0-1, J Moloney 0-1, C Flynn 0-1, R McNamee 0-2, K O'Neill 0-1, P Dunican 0-1f

CORK – M Martin; K Flahive, K O'Donovan, T Walsh; J Cooper, R Maguire, M Taylor; I Maguire, C O'Callaghan; D Dineen, E McSweeney, J O'Rourke; S Sherlock, C Mahony, B Hurley.

Subs: K Flahive BC (33), B Murphy for McSweeney, C Kiely for Flahive and M Cronin for O'Mahony (both 53), B Hartnett for Dineen (59), F Herlihy for O'Rourke (70)

OFFALY – P Dunican; K Dolan, L Pearson, J Lalor; C Doyle, D Hogan, N Darby; C Donoghue, J Hayes; D Hyland, J Moloney, B Carroll; A Sullivan, N McNamee, A Sullivan.

Subs: C Flynn for Pearson (23), K O'Neill for Donoghue (41), M Abbott for Hyland (51), C Donnelly for Doyle (55), B Allen for Sullivan (69)

REF – N Cullen (Fermanagh)