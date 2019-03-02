Ruairi Deane was the hero for Cork as he fired home the decisive score to give the Rebels their first win of the season and a lifeline in avoiding the drop to the third tier for the first time.

Cork stop the rot against Tipperary as Ruairi Deane fires Rebels to first league win

Manager Ronan McCarthy will be hoping they can now push on after holding off a spirited Tipperary revival in front of just 1,179 fans at Semple Stadium.

Deane’s goal, set up by Sean Powter, pushed Cork six points clear with four minutes remaining but they still had to endure a nervous finish.

The home side cut the deficit in half with three points in rapid succession but Cork held off a frantic scramble for an equalising goal through six minutes of injury-time.

Tipp had started well against the breeze thanks to a couple of Conor Sweeney frees but by half-time Cork led by 0-7 to 0-4, with Luke Connolly leading the way and Paul Kerrigan pointing from 35 metres.

Cork pushed on from there and doubled their lead in the opening nine minutes of the second half, with Connolly kicking two more and Cillian O’Hanlon adding another.

Mark Collins made it 0-11 to 0-4 before Sweeney got Tipp’s first score of the second-half after 49 minutes.

Sweeney followed with another point and Kevin Fahey was also on target to cut the gap to 0-11 to 0-7 going into the final quarter, but Deane’s goal gave Cork the cushion they needed for their first win.

Scorers — Cork: L Connolly 0-5(0-4f), R Deane 1-0, M Hurley 0-2, M Collins 0-2 (0-1f), C O’Hanlon 0-1, P Kerrigan 0-1, E McSweeney 0-1. Tipperary: C Sweeney 0-7 (0-6f), J Kennedy 0-2 (1 ’45), D O’Meara 0-1 (f), K Fahey 0-1, B Fox 0-1.

Cork: MA Martin; S Ryan, K Flahive, C Dennehy; K Crowley, T Clancy, M Taylor; I Maguire, K O’ Hanlon; E McSweeney, L Connolly, R Deane; M Hurley, M Collins, P Kerrigan.

Subs: B Hurley for M Hurley (54), C Kiely for Taylor (54), S Powter for Kerrigan (54), D Gore for McSweeney (62), R O’ Toole (Eire Og) for Maguire (66).

Tipperary: M O’Reilly; A Campbell, J Meagher, E Moloney; K Fahey, D Brennan, J Feehan; S O’Brien, L Casey; L Boland, L McGrath, B Fox; P Austin, C Sweeney, J Kennedy. Subs: D O’Meara for Boland (54), B Hyland for McGrath (62, C Kennedy for Fahey (66), C O’Shaughnessy for Meagher (68)

Referee: F Smyth (Offaly).

