Cork seek permission from Collingwood to use hero Keane in Munster SFC decider

Cork have sought permission from Collingwood to include goalscoring hero from last weekend Mark Keane in his plans for Sunday week’s Munster final.

Keane is part of the Rebels’ set up with the blessing of the AFL outfit with Cork boss Ronan McCarthy confirming that his continued participation in the football championship is on a ‘game by game’ basis.

And after his game winning intervention against Kerry on Sunday evening, Cork are desperate to have him available for when David Power’s Tipperary visit Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

“We will look for permission again for the next game,” McCarthy said. “At the end of the day here we have to acknowledge that he is their player on a professional on contractual basis. We are delighted with the support they have given us and given him and at some point, whenever that will be, it may become an issue and that it their right and entitlement.

“So we’ll keep up what we did the last time. As I said last week the right way to do it is to ask, to formally ask for permission to use him. And if not, we understand that as well because they also have to think of themselves.”

Cork put in a formal request on Tuesday but are yet to hear back.

“We only requested it yesterday so we’ll give it a few days but I think it’s important that he’s their player and it’s their call.”

The AFL’s preseason starts in early December for players in the first four years of their career, which would appear to include Keane, who moved Down Under in 2018. Remaining players are not obliged to return until the New Year. McCarthy believes Keane is not expected back in Australia until January.

“As I understand it, he is not due back until January. But just to clarify if someone tells me differently you know … but that’s where it is at at the moment.

“We sought permission for the (Tipperary) game and we are planning game by game.”

Online Editors