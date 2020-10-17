Cork secure promotion from Division Three with 5-19 haul against Louth

Mark Collins of Cork shoots to score his side's fifth goal

Cork secured promotion back to Division Two of the National Football League, after cruising to victory over Louth at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

This was a comprehensive Cork display, which they will hope also to use for momentum going into their upcoming Munster Championship clash against Kerry.

A Sam Mulroy free for Louth opened the scoring, with the visitors doubling their advantage through a well taken Anthony Williams score in the fourth minute.

Paul Walsh was then to get the first Cork score of the contest. That was before the Rebels found the back of the net in the seventh minute of action, when Colm O'Callaghan put the finishing touches to a fine passing team move involving Cian Kiely and Paul Kerrigan.

From there it was Cork that were to really get in the groove, with points coming from Killian O’Hanlon, Ruairi Deane and O’Callaghan.

Then, Ian Maguire finished off for a second Cork goal of the contest in the 20th minute, palming the ball home cooly after unselfishly being teed up by Kerrigan.

Kerrigan clinically blasted the ball home for his own Cork goal, which was followed by converted efforts by Damien Gore and Kevin O’Donovan.

At half time Cork held a ten point advantage at 3-9 to 0-8 and were full value for it as well.

Cork got a fourth goal early in the second half, when Kerrigan again was on hand to slot home with a cool finish, as Louth’s day was made more difficult as they were reduced to 14 men, as Fergal Donohoe was given his marching orders.

Mark Collins was introduced into the action and made his mark, including with a crisp strike for the fifth Cork goal of proceedings.

Louth saw further dismissals late on, but they could have few complaints about the final result here.

SCORERS

Cork: M Collins (4f) 1-5, P Kerrigan 2-1, C O’Callaghan 1-1, K O’Hanlon 0-4, I Maguire 1-0, P Walsh, D Gore, K O’Donovan, 0-2 each, R Deane, E McSweeney 0-1 each.

Louth: S Mulroy(10f) 0-11, T Durnin 0-3, C Whelan, A Williams 0-1 each.

CORK: M Martin; K Flahive, M Shanley, P Ring; K O’Donovan, M Taylor, C Kiely; I Maguire, P Walsh; R Deane, K O’Hanlon, K O’Driscoll; D Gore, C O’Callaghan, P Kerrigan.

Subs: N Walsh for Ring (42), M Collins for Kerrigan (46), E McSweeney for O’Driscoll (51), N Hartnett for Walsh (56), S Meehan for O’Hanlon(59).

LOUTH: C Lynch; D Corcoran, B Duffy, K Carr; F Donohue, E Carolan, A Williams; T Durnin, L Jackson; C Early, R Curran, C McKeever; P Reilly, S Mulroy, R Burns.

Subs: C Keenan for Curran (HT), J Cluttercuck for Carr (44), C Whelan for Burns (50), D Campbell for Early (54), G Garland for McKeever (62).

Referee: S Mulhare(Laois).

