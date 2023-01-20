Cork point the way to see off Limerick in McGrath Cup final

Cork completed their pre-season with a perfect record and a trophy with a six-point victory over Limerick, granting them their first McGrath Cup since 2018, with captain Brian Hurley and Steven Sherlock shooting seven points each.

After an eight-minute delay for crowd congestion between match traffic, bingo, and a quiz night for 500 kids at a busy Mallow GAA complex, Cork produced their best football in the opening minutes.

Limerick were giving up all sorts of frees early on, with Cork punishing them on the counter or through Sherlock’s boot (twice). Their other points came from Brian O’Driscoll, Chris Óg Jones, and Hurley as the Rebels took an early 0-5 to nil lead.

Limerick gained a foothold in the 25th minute when Jack Ryan was fouled for a penalty by O’Driscoll. Captain Iain Corbett stepped up to send the ball past Mícheál Aodh Martin and when he added a trademark outside-of-the-boot point from the 45, the gap was back to one. So it was at the break, 0-7 to 1-3.

Seán Powter was moved up to centre-forward for the second half and his impact was felt immediately, involved in setting up two Hurley points. After a Sheehan free, Sherlock kicked four in a row for Cork followed by Hurley’s fifth.

Then, came the Limerick response. Sheehan struck his third free followed by a Davy Lyons goal in the 55th minute; the Adare attacker finding the net at the third attempt after his first two shots were blocked by Hurley, back on his own goal line, and Luke Fahy. 0-14 to 2-5 now.

Cork scored five of the final seven points, however, two from substitute John O’Rourke and Ruairí Deane setting up two more for Hurley, while O’Callaghan added a monster point.

SCORERS – Cork: B Hurley (1f, 1m), S Sherlock (7f) 0-7 each; J O’Rourke 0-2; C O’Callaghan, B O’Driscoll, C Óg Jones 0-1 each. Limerick: I Corbett 1-1 (1-0 pen); C Sheehan 0-4 (4f); D Lyons 1-0; C Fahy, R Bourke 0-1 each.

CORK: MA Martin; T Clancy, D O’Mahony, K O’Donovan; L Fahy, S Powter, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, R Maguire; E McSweeney, K O’Hanlon, B O’Driscoll; C Óg Jones, B Hurley (capt), S Sherlock. Subs: C Kiely for Fahy (30-h-t, blood), T Walsh for O’Mahony (h-t), S Meehan Clancy (h-t), J O’Rourke for McSweeney (52), R Deane for O’Hanlon (62), C Kiely for Fahy (67), M Cronin for Sherlock (70+1), P Walsh for Powter (70+1), S Merritt for Maguire (70+3).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; D Connolly, B Fanning, M Donovan; B Coleman, I Corbett (capt), J Ryan; C Downes, C Fahy; G Brown, C Sheehan, P Maher; A Enright, D Lyons, J Naughton. Subs: R Bourke for Ryan (51), P Nash for Brown (67), K Ryan for Lyons (67), C McSweeney for Coleman (70+1).

REF – B Fleming (Kerry).