Sport Gaelic Football

Tuesday 9 July 2019

Cork make one change to team for Saturday's Super 8s clash with Dublin

Ronan McCarthy has named his team to face Dublin in Saturday's Super 8s clash. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Ronan McCarthy has named his team to face Dublin in Saturday's Super 8s clash. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Cork have named their team for Saturday's Super 8s clash with Dublin at Croke Park.

Rebels manager Ronan McCarthy has made one change to the side that beat Laois in last weekend's SFC qualifier by drafting in Tomás Clancy into his defence.

The Fermoy centre-back’s inclusion, in place of Kevin O’Donovan, is the sole alteration to the side that comfortably saw off Laois in their Round 4 qualifier last weekend.

CORK (SF v Dublin): M White; J Loughrey, T Clancy, K Flahive; L O'Donovan, T Clancy, M Taylor; I Maguire (c), Killian O'Hanlon; K O'Driscoll, S White, R Deane; M Collins, B Hurley, L Connolly. Subs: M Martin,  A Browne, K O'Donovan, P Murphy, S Cronin, C Kiely, R O'Toole, J O'Rourke, P Kerrigan, M Hurley, S Sherlock.

All Star cast lined up as The Throw In Podcast goes live in Kilkenny Click here to WIN tickets

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: 'July 7 will live long in their lives' says Laois boss Eddie Brennan, and Super 8s Preview

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport