Cork have named their team for Saturday's Super 8s clash with Dublin at Croke Park.

Cork make one change to team for Saturday's Super 8s clash with Dublin

Rebels manager Ronan McCarthy has made one change to the side that beat Laois in last weekend's SFC qualifier by drafting in Tomás Clancy into his defence.

The Fermoy centre-back’s inclusion, in place of Kevin O’Donovan, is the sole alteration to the side that comfortably saw off Laois in their Round 4 qualifier last weekend.

CORK (SF v Dublin): M White; J Loughrey, T Clancy, K Flahive; L O'Donovan, T Clancy, M Taylor; I Maguire (c), Killian O'Hanlon; K O'Driscoll, S White, R Deane; M Collins, B Hurley, L Connolly. Subs: M Martin, A Browne, K O'Donovan, P Murphy, S Cronin, C Kiely, R O'Toole, J O'Rourke, P Kerrigan, M Hurley, S Sherlock.

Online Editors