| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Cork keep Limerick scoreless from play to power into Munster final

Cork 2-14 Limerick 0-6

Hugh O&rsquo;Connor Expand

Close

Hugh O&rsquo;Connor

Hugh O’Connor

Hugh O’Connor

Stephen Barry

Cork will contest their 13th consecutive Munster U20 football final as they held Limerick scoreless from play with an all-too-powerful performance.

The change of venue to Páirc Uí Chaoimh allowed Cork to showcase some of their best in attack too, with Hugh O’Connor and Niall Kelly getting the goals.

Most Watched

Privacy