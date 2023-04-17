Cork keep Limerick scoreless from play to power into Munster final

Cork will contest their 13th consecutive Munster U20 football final as they held Limerick scoreless from play with an all-too-powerful performance.

The change of venue to Páirc Uí Chaoimh allowed Cork to showcase some of their best in attack too, with Hugh O’Connor and Niall Kelly getting the goals.

Olan Corcoran and Ross Corkery, son of Cork and Nemo Rangers legend Colm, were others to work the scoreboard.

The impact of Kelly and Corkery in running up 1-3 off the bench will add to the competition for places in the short turnaround to next Monday’s final where Cork will bid to join Kerry atop the roll of honour on 29 titles.

Cork held the visitors without a score for 41 minutes of play from the 7th minute onward and it took them only 25 seconds to register their first point with a towering kick from senior star Tommy Walsh before Richard O’Sullivan added two more.

Limerick had an early Darragh Murray goal chance blocked by Thomas O’Mahony while, at the other end, Tom Cunningham’s power-packed shot crunched off the crossbar.

O’Connor showed killer instinct when goaling in the 26th minute, giving the keeper the eyes with a clinical near-side finish that made it 1-6 to 0-2 at the break.

David O’Shaughnessy converted four Limerick frees but Cork added some more shine to the scoreline when Corkery and Corcoran combined to allow substitute Kelly to race in and he sent the green flag flying from its rigging with a powerful finish to the bottom corner.

Scorers

Cork: H O’Connor 1-2 (0-1f); N Kelly 1-1; O Corcoran 0-4 (1f); R O’Sullivan, R Corkery 0-2 each; T Walsh, S Dore, L O’Connell 0-1 each.

Limerick: D O’Shaughnessy 0-4 (4f); D Murray (f), D Ryan (f) 0-1 each.

TEAMS

CORK – C Dungan; D Twomey, J O’Driscoll, D Murray; R O’Sullivan, T Walsh, T O’Mahony; E Nash, S Dore; S Brady, H O’Connor, L O’Connell; P O’Rourke, O Corcoran, T Cunningham. Subs: E de Búrca for Nash (29 inj), R Corkery for Cunningham (42), P O’Driscoll for Murray (42), M Quirke for Brady (49), N Kelly for O’Connor (50).

LIMERICK – C MacInnes; T Hourigan, J McCarthy, D Buckley; C O’Sullivan, F Corcoran, E McGrath; D Murray, E Righter; A Neville, M Molloy, B Smith; D O’Shaughnessy, R Quirke, D Ryan. Subs: T Ryan for Molloy (29), S Ryan for O’Sullivan (h-t), Z McCarthy for D Ryan (39), M Nolan for Righter (39 inj), D Boyce for J McCarthy (41 inj).

Ref – N Quinn (Clare).