Cork hero Mark Keane set to miss first two months of AFL season after finger surgery

Mitchlestown’s Mark Keane celebrates scoring a famous goal against the Kingdom in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Sportsfile

The Cork footballer who broke Kerry hearts last November is now an injury doubt for the start of the new Aussie Rules season.

Mark Keane underwent finger tendon surgery over the weekend and his AFL club, Collingwood, have revealed that he will be sidelined for "one-two months".

The Magpies open their season with a Friday night clash against the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on March 19.

Keane returned to training with Collingwood earlier this month, having returned from Ireland where he left a sensational imprint on the 2020 race for Sam Maguire.

Given permission by his AFL employers to feature for his native Cork, he came off the bench in Páirc Uí Chaoimh to score the last-second goal in extra-time that delivered Munster SFC semi-final victory - and sensationally knocked Kerry out of the championship.

Keane was also introduced during the provincial final against Tipperary, but this time he was unable to turn the tide as Cork suffered a shock defeat.

The 20-year-old has impressed Down Under since signing for Collingwood and made his AFL debut last year, playing one senior game. This came against Freemantle in Round 9, when he completed seven disposals and two tackles.

