Cork grab much-needed win over Laois as Clare date awaits 

Cork threw themselves a Division 2 lifeline as they got the better of Laois in O’Moore Park last night.

Ronan McCarthy’s charges needed a win after losing to Kildare in the opening round, and first-half goals from Sean White and Ruairí Deane set them on their way. They deserved the win on the balance of play, punishing Laois mistakes to get themselves ahead and managing the game well once they had the advantage.

For Laois, a relegation battle now awaits in this abridged NFL season. They were at least improved from the insipid showing against Clare last time out, but they never carried enough of a threat in attack to put themselves in a winning position here, scoring just one point from play in the second half. That will have to improve, quickly.

Laois could hardly have asked for a worse start, as they lost a key player to injury and conceded a goal inside two minutes. Colm Begley was forced off the field with a little over a minute played, leaving his team a man down until they could ready a replacement.

Cork took full advantage, working the ball down field before Luke Connolly’s clever through-ball set Sean White up for a goal.

Ciarán Sheehan added a point for the visitors soon after, claiming a wonderful mark from Ian Maguire’s pass and tapping over from close range.

It took Laois a while to settle and it wasn’t until the eighth minute that they opened their account, Donie Kingston winning and pointing a close-range free. Cork replied instantly, John O’Rourke fisting over from close range after another good long pass from the Rebels, a notable trait of their play in the opening half.

Laois were slower in their build-up play, but finally began to rectify that midway through the half. Brian Byrne got their second score from 20 yards out before repeating the trick moments later after an incisive passing move. Danny O’Reilly then made it three in three minutes, the gap now down to one.

Read More

Sadly for Laois, that was as good as the first half got for them. Ian Maguire and Kevin O’Driscoll pointed for Cork in the minute before the water break, and they pounced for their second goal soon after.

A sloppy pass in the Laois defence was hoovered up by Cork, Ruairí Deane winning possession and dummying his way in on goal before finding the bottom corner.

That was the highlight of a pedestrian second quarter, Cork controlling things to the break to lead 2-7 to 0-7 at the changeover.

If Laois were hoping for an immediate upturn in their fortunes they were to be disappointed, even if Niall Corbet’s ‘45’ gave them the opening score of the half. Cork replied soon after, winning a breaking ball in their own penalty area after Paul Kingston’s shot for goal was saved.

The same scenario repeated itself three minutes later, Evan O’Carroll seeing a shot blocked and Cork breaking at speed, John O’Rourke the scorer this time. The only other action of note in this period came when Luke Connolly’s shot for Cork missed the target in the 46th minute, the first wide they registered.

Corbet again came up from between the posts to float over a ‘45’ for Laois, with Danny O’Reilly adding another for the home side before the water break to see them within five heading into the final quarter.

They would never get closer than that, though, failing to score again as Cork tacked on three more points through subs Mark Collins and Shane Forde to run out comfortable eight-point winners in the end. Clare await them next weekend, while Laois meet neighbours Kildare.

SCORERS –

Cork - S White, R Deane 1-0 each J O’Rourke, C Sheehan (1m), I Maguire, M Collins (2f) 0-2 each, K O’Driscoll, L Connolly, M Taylor, S Forde 0-1 each.

Laois – D Kingston 0-3f, D O’Reilly, B Byrne, N Corbet (45s) 0-2 each, K Lillis 0-1.

TEAMS:

LAOIS: N Corbet; R Pigott, M Timmons, G Dillon; T Collins, P O’Sullivan, C Begley; K Lillis, J O’Loughlin; Brian Byrne, E Lowry, D O’Reilly; P Kingston, D Kingston, E O’Carroll. Subs: A Farrell for Begley (2, inj), M Barry for O’Carroll (51), G Walsh for D Kingston (52), M Keogh for Lowry (60), E Buggie for O’Sullivan (60), S O’Flynn for Byrne (66), B Carroll for P Kingston (66).

CORK: M Martin; S Powter, D O’Mahoney, K Flahive; K O’Donovan, S Meehan, M Taylor; I Maguire, P Walsh; S White, R Deane, K O’Driscoll; J O’Rourke, C Sheehan, L Connolly. Subs: D Gore for Connolly (51), C O’Callaghan for Sheehan (53), M Collins for White (53), T Corkery for O’Donovan (58), C Kiely for Taylor (59), D Dineen for O’Rourke (64), S Forde for Powter (64).

Ref: B Judge (Sligo).

Read More

Sunday Independent