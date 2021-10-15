Cork GAA chief executive Kevin O'Donovan proposes points reward for provincial champions as part of new SFC format

The chief executive of Cork GAA Kevin O'Donovan has floated the idea of rewarding provincial champions under the new format being proposed at a Special Congress next week with two points in the subsequent league championship later in the summer as a means to linking the provinces to what would be the main competition.

O'Donovan, a member of the Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force, was publicly giving his backing to Proposal B which flips the provincial championship and league from their current summer/spring dates.

Cork are due to decide at a special county board meeting on Tuesday as to whether their six delegates will support the motion.

Provincial councils are fearful that their competitions, to be played in spring, will be downgraded so much that they will become an irrelevance under the proposal.

But O'Donovan feels the carrot of a two-point start in the league that follows would promote greater interest among counties and give a meaningful link.

He feels amendments to deal with all the issues raised are possible once the principle of giving players a more meaningful set of competitive games at the right time of year is established next week.

He has implored delegates not to take the easy option and wait for another plan to come further down the road because he suggests it might not happen.

He acknowledges concerns over 'team six' in Division One not making the playoffs while three teams in Division Two and the Division Three and Four champions make the last 10.

But he has urged Special Congress to "get on the treadmill for change" while it's moving and work out amendments that suit best in future years.

"Let's see what happens 'team six' over a period of time, let's see how the Tailteann Cup goes. Saying always to wait for the next version of change means no change. That bus never comes.

"We've done it in our own championships in Cork. But then we tweaked it in Covid and we got to the version we always wanted. Wait for the next bus? I think you take the best option that is there and I think it is significant.

"I would not rule out tweaks that there could be two points in the division for the provincial winners, you can seed teams based on how teams finish in the championship in terms of rankings, in terms of the extra home game. We can seed the top four teams in the league so that 'one' never plays 'two' in the league as championship format until the All-Ireland final.

"But boards are always doing that. You have got to take seminal moments where you take the lead and say 'our players want meaningful competitive games in the summer months and that is the essence of our organisation.'

The absence of an operating Task Force, of which O'Donovan has been a member, has been a huge anomaly, leaving individual members to give it oxygen and debate the points in their own capacity.

O'Donovan poses a simple fundamental question. "Are you going to prioritise history and tradition or are you going to prioritise the game of football. What is your starting point? If it is football you will end up with, it's meaningful competitive games in the summer months and I don't think the provincial structure allows for that.

"The new format we have proposed gives teams in division four a programme of competitive games that will keep them off the plane to the States.

O'Donovan says he will "defend to the hilt" the situation where Division Three and Four champions get access to the playoffs ahead of higher ranked teams.

"They might be a county with a small population, possibly the second code in your county, challenges from all areas in terms of getting a team on the field. Surely the least we can give them is one spot in the last 16 round from each division to allow them to win Sam Maguire.

"Look at international sport where certain small countries still have a place in the Champions League. There might be just four teams from Spain, Italy and England, less from Germany perhaps. Look at that model. Sometimes equality is not about treating everyone the same, about giving people the means to achieve the same end.

"We have taken ferocious criticism over that part of it but if you look at it through a 32-county lens you will see a premise," he said.

"I would be very open to tweaks like that. I am hearing what the provinces are saying. We want a united front. On the element of breaking the link between the provinces and the senior championship, I don't see that as a red line issue.

"I can easily see tweaks there but what we want is to preserve that seven-game format throughout the summer months. I'd see no problem with that.

"That always happens with championships. Anyone who has reformed championships in their own county knows that in year two or year three you tweak but you have the fundamental principles of regular, meaningful games, group stages of relegation of tiers."