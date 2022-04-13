Cork manager Keith Ricken is stepping away from the role for the rest of the 2022 season. Photo: Sportsfile

KEITH RICKEN has stepped down as Cork senior football boss “for the foreseeable future”, with health reasons cited for his sudden departure less than a year into his tenure.

The position will now be filled on an interim basis by John Cleary, who has served as coach in Ricken’s management team.

This dramatic development is the latest bombshell in what has already been a tumultuous season for the Rebels.

“ Cork GAA has confirmed that Cork senior football manager Keith Ricken has stepped down from the role for the foreseeable future due to health reasons,” the county board confirmed in a short statement this evening.

“Interim manager John Cleary will fill the role in his absence.

“We wish Keith a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the sideline,” the statement concluded.

Ricken, who led Cork to All-Ireland U-20 glory in 2019, had succeeded Ronan McCarthy in the senior hotseat last October but he had endured a very difficult first spring in the role.

His injury-depleted team narrowly avoided doomsday relegation to Division 3 of the Allianz Football League, pipping fellow strugglers Offaly via a one-point victory on the last day. That result staved off the ignominy of likely demotion to the inaugural Tailteann Cup.

Since then, however, their daunting Munster SFC semi-final date with Kerry on May 7 has been thrown into chaos with the Cork squad insisting they would only fulfil the fixture at Páirc Uí Rinn after the Munster Council switched the game to Killarney, citing capacity concerns.

The game had originally been earmarked for Cork’s second home because two Ed Sheeran concerts in late April had rendered Páirc Uí Chaoimh unavailable.

Even as that venue row continues to rumble on, amid media speculation that it could revert to Páirc Uí Rinn or a neutral alternative, it has now emerged that Ricken won’t lead them into championship battle.

Last January, in a media interview ahead of Cork’s Division 2 campaign, the new boss made specific reference to previous health issues he has endured.

Asked if he was surprised to find himself in this position, the GAA Officer at MTU in Cork replied: “I’m surprised I’m alive at 52 years of age, to be truthful with you. I had a couple of near-death experiences and everything else, and my life has gone 100 different ways and I’ve done loads of different things.”

In response to a follow-up question, Ricken expanded: “Anyone that knows my driving knows I’ve had various near-death experiences. It is terrible. But on top of that I have had some health issues over the years, and it was tough going and tough calls there sometimes.

“How it has affected me is that I don’t take anything for granted; I don’t take anybody for granted either. I try at all times to have a purpose in life.

"I think when you hit the last page earlier that you thought it would be and then you get a chance to go back a few pages, it does lead you to think, what is it all about? What do you want to get out of life?”

It’s understood that his sabbatical will continue at least for the duration of Cork’s SFC campaign, however long that lasts. Instead, the baton now passes to Cleary, a two-time Celtic Cross winner with Billy Morgan’s Leesiders in 1989 and ’90.

As a manager Cleary also won two All-Irelands for his county at under-21 level.