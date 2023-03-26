Cork complete remarkable eight-point comeback to deny Derry

Tommy Walsh of Cork celebrates a goal scored in the last minute

Cork summoned a remarkable eight-point comeback to end Derry’s perfect winning streak, with Ian Maguire’s 78th-minute goal snatching a draw.

The seven added minutes were just up when Cian Kiely lofted in a high ball and the Cork midfielder was credited with the final touch to the net.

Cork had been down to 14 men for that final minute, with Luke Fahy black-carded. It could even have been a goal at the other end only for Mícheál Aodh Martin to make a crucial charge off the line to deny Shane McGuigan before Cork worked the ball down field.

They outscored the table-toppers by 1-6 to 0-1 in the final 24 minutes and their place in the Sam Maguire top-16 looks secure as they clinched fourth place in Division 2.

Derry were already booked in for the final, with Dublin providing the opposition, although Chrissy McKaigue limping off with an ankle injury provides Rory Gallagher with some concern.

Derry started the brighter. McGuigan fluffed an early goal opportunity but they eased into a 0-9 to 0-4 lead, with three points each from McGuigan and Niall Toner.

Gareth McKinless was black-carded in the 32nd minute and Cork closed with a pair of Steven Sherlock frees.

After the break, Cork didn’t score for 15 minutes, with a Sherlock shot on goal saved by Ryan Scullion as Gallagher’s men landed four on the trot.

When the ball fell fortuitously to Shea Downey on 53 minutes, he finished to the net for a 1-13 to 0-8 lead.

The game appeared over. It was anything but. Derry relaxed and Cork finally showed some pace, urgency, and directness.

Scullion saved superbly from Conor Corbett but the substitute helped to turn the game with three of Cork’s six points in a row.

McGuigan extended the gap to three but there were seven minutes added on. Cork needed every last one of them and a few extra seconds too.

SCORERS

Cork: S Sherlock 0-4 (4f); I Maguire 1-0; C Corbett 0-3 (1f); C O’Callaghan, K O’Donovan, K O’Hanlon 0-2 each; C Óg Jones 0-1.

Derry: S Downey 1-1; S McGuigan 0-4 (1f); N Toner 0-3; E Doherty 0-2; P McGrogan, Paul Cassidy, B Rogers, L Murray 0-1 each.

TEAMS

CORK: MA Martin 6; K O’Donovan 8, S Meehan 6, T Walsh 7; L Fahy 6, R Maguire 6, M Taylor 6; C O’Callaghan 8, I Maguire 7; B O’Driscoll 6, K O’Hanlon 7, R Deane 6; C Óg Jones 6, S Powter 6, S Sherlock 6.

Subs: C Corbett 7 for Sherlock (54), J O’Rourke 6 for Jones (55), M Cronin 6 for O’Driscoll (58), C Kiely 6 for Taylor (58), P Walsh for O'Hanlon (70+6).

DERRY: R Scullion 7; P McNeill 6, P McGrogan 7, C McCluskey 6; S Downey 7, G McKinless 6, Pádraig Cassidy 7; Paul Cassidy 6, B Rogers 7; B McCarron 6, N Toner 8, E Doherty 7; M Downey 6, S McGuigan 7, L Murray 6.

Subs: C Glass 6 for McCarron (40), C McKaigue for McNeill (54), C McGuckian 6 for M Downey (55), C Doherty 6 for McKaigue (60 inj), D Cassidy 6 for Murray (64).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow).