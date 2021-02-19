| 10°C Dublin

Cork boss Ronan McCarthy has 12-week ban for Covid breaches upheld

Cork GAA manager Ronan McCarthy has been hit with a 12-week ban, in line with the original charge, for the Cork football team's collective training breach earlier this year.

McCarthy had a hearing last night to challenge the original proposal but the Central Hearings Committee opted to suspend for 12 weeks, having given Down manager Paddy Tally an eight-week suspension the previous week.

Like McCarthy, the Central Competition Controls Committee had recommended a 12-week suspension for Tally.

With the season being pushed back and unlikely to start until May at the earliest, McCarthy possibly won't miss any games as the suspension, like Tally's, will start from the date of the meeting, not the commencement of pre-season.

Cork had gathered on Youghal beach for what McCarthy subsequently described as a" team-bonding" session but they were filmed by a member of the public and became part of a subsequent GAA investigation that also incorporated Down.

At the time the GAA had set January 15 as the date for pre-season to commence but had advised counties that penalties under the rule that governs misconduct discrediting the association would be applied for any breach.

