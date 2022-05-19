Cork book place in Munster Minor football final with big win over Tipperary

A bright opening 20 minutes saw Cork defeat Tipperary in an entertaining Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football semi-final played at Semple Stadium.

Cork played into the town end and with the help of the strong breeze they blitzed the Tipp side with seven unanswered points in the opening eleven minutes with the stylish Olan O’Sullivan picking off four, three from play.

Man of the match Ed Myers added one from play while Brian Hayes was on target with two frees.

Charlie English had Tipp’s first score in the 14th minute but Cork led by team captain Colm Gillespie at midfield and Alan O’Connell at wing forward continued to dominate and the floodgates opened in the 20th minute when Brian Hayes goaled before O’Connell added another a minute later.

Despite trailing 2-9 to 0-1 Tipp threw caution and scored five unanswered points with Charlie English adding another. They needed more but Conal Grogan’s penalty was saved by Cork keeper Josh Woods.

Cork led 2-9 to 0-6 at half time and while Tipp started the second half with promise thanks to a Daithi Hogan after a move that began with a sixty metre run by the excellent Charlie King.

But Cork rallied again as Ed Myers found the net in the 36th minute to see The Rebels eleven to the good.

Tipp fought back but the had to depend on the accuracy of free takers Alex Creed and Conal Grogan with Grogan’s effort in the 55th minute bring them within eight of the leaders 3-15 to 1-13.

That was it for Tipp as 14-man Cork (Darragh O’Donovan black card) took over and scored five points including three in the six minutes of injury time including a monster effort by the brilliant Ed Myers. Cork meet Kerry in the final.

Scorers – Cork: B Hayes 1-5 (0-3f, 0-1’45); E Myers 1-5; Olan O’Donovan 0-6 (0-1f); A O’Connell 1-0; C Gillespie, G Kearney, S Coakley and B O’Sullivan 0-1 each. Tipperary: C Grogan 0-7 (0-6f); D Hogan 1-0; C English 0-3; A Greed 0-2 (0-2f); C King 0-1.

Cork: J Woods; M O’Sullivan, C Molloy, T O’Brien; D O’Donovan, G Daly, A Cullinane; C Geary, C Gillespie (Capt); M Kelleher, E Myers, A O’Sullivan; B Hayes, G Kearney, O O’Donovan. Subs: N O’Leary for Geary (38); K McCarthy for Cullinane (45); S Coakley for Kelleher (45); M Creed for O’Connor (41); E Ormond for Carey (41).

Tipperary: R McGrath; A McSherry, C Byrne, J Bergin; E O’Connell, C King (Capt), T Charles; J Higgins, P O’Keeffe; C English, T O’Connor, B Carey; C Grogan, D Hogan, F Fitzgerald. Subs: D landers for McSherry (h/t); M Creed for T O’Connor (41); E Ormond for Carey (41); D Fogarty for Fitzgerald (54); O Shelly for English (57).

Referee: N Quinn (Clare).