Cork beat Kerry to reach Munster Minor Football Championship semi-finals

Cork 2-12 Kerry 0-14

18 March 2023; A general view of footballs before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Roscommon at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Cork drew first blood over the Kingdom in this year’s Munster MFC as they had four points to spare in a decent quarter-final contest with Kerry that was affected by a swirling crossfield breeze in Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork were deserving winners on the night but with both sides going through to the semi-finals, there was probably a bit of shadow boxing involved as well.

Cork made the better start going 0-5 to 0-0 ahead after 11 minutes before Daniel Kirby finally put Kerry on the board a minute later.

The visitors reduced the deficit to one before Cork were awarded a penalty in the 17th minute when Kerry goalkeeper James Hoare fouled Cork forward Denis O’Mullane.

Sean Coakley converted the spot-kick to make it 1-5 to 0-4 as Kerry got the final three points of the first period to make it 1-8 to 0-9 at half-time.

Cork goalie Billy Curtin saved from Kerry forward Aaron Carey as Holland’s penalty made up for an earlier effort where he hit the butt of the post from close range.

Cork started the second half with a fine goal from Dara Sheedy in the 33rd minute that put them five to the good but they only added one further point until the final five minutes of the game as Kerry brought the margin back down to two points with Paddy Lane frees and as a result of the dominance of midfielders Evan Boyle and Daniel Kirby (son of former Kerry star William).

Dara Sheedy ended a 15-minute wait for a score for the Rebels to put them 2-10 to 0-13 ahead after 56 minutes.

A third Seán Coakley point and a point from substitute James O’Leary secured Cork’s eventual four-point win.

Cork will play Tipperary in next week’s semi-finals, while Kerry will face Limerick.

Scorers – Cork:D Sheedy (1-5, 2f), S Coakley (1-3), Hetherington, T Cullinane, D O’Mullane and J O’Leary (0-1 each). Kerry:P Lane (0-7, 5f), D Kirby and A Carey (0-2 each), J Hoare (’45’), P Moynihan and R Carroll (0-1 each)

Cork:B Curtin; L Hourihan, F Hurley, M Ahern; O Foley, G Daly, T Kiely; M Hetherington, D Clifford; T Cullinane, D Sheedy, D O’Leary; D O’Mullane, S Coakley, G Holland. Subs:O O’Callaghan for G Holland (40), M O’Brien for L Hourihan (45), J O’Leary for O Foley (52), K McCarthy for D O’Mullane (58), A Dineen for M Hetherington (60 +3).

Kerry:J Hoare; S Clifford, B Murphy, G Evans; P Moynihan, K O’Shea, J Moynihan; E Boyle, D Kirby; P Walsh, T Kennedy, S Ó Coinn; A Carey, P Lane, R Carroll. Subs:S Gannon for S Ó Coinn (35), D O’Keeffe for P Walsh (39), A Ó Beaglaoich for S Clifford (45), O Healy for A Carey (48), R O’Connor for J Moynihan (60 +3).

Referee:E Morrissey (Waterford).