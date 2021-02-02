Cork and Down managers facing three-month bans for breach of training guidelines

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy (pictured) and Down boss Paddy Tally have been hit with proposed three-month bans after their teams breached GAA training guidelines. Image credit: Sportsfile.

The Cork and Down football managers, Ronan McCarthy and Paddy Tally, have both been hit with proposed three-months bans for alleged misconduct bringing the game into disrepute, arising out of team gatherings last month that have been the subject of GAA investigations.

The Cork and Down county boards were both informed yesterday of the penalties, which also include the loss of home advantage for one of their 2021 league matches.

The managerial bans will become effective when the inter-county season gets under way, a decision that has yet to be made following a meeting of the GAA's Covid Advisory Group on Monday evening.

But it will almost certainly exclude both men from overseeing four-week pre-season preparation and involvement in league and early championship matches.

The proposed bans, which they are expected to contested vigorously, are being seen as measures to underline the gravity that the GAA view any such gatherings in the current climate.

The focus of the Down investigation was a gathering of players at the Abbey CBS in Newry in early January, which drew the attention of the PSNI on the night.

But while the PSNI officials did not pursue the matter, satisfied that no public health protocols had been broken, the GAA had already taken the decision to ban all gatherings by then, only the day before serving notice that any breaches of the collective training ban would be dealt with under the association's rule 7.2(e) covering misconduct.

The PSNI involvement brought the gathering into the spotlight and forced Down to make contact with Croke Park on the matter.

Down insisted that it wasn't a training session, merely an information session for new panel members to set out what they should be doing during another lockdown, ahead of the resumption.

At the time Down chairman Jack Devanney said they "probably shouldn’t have come together like that," telling Independent.ie "that it was brief, it was light, they were responsible in terms of doing it, and they’re away again and won’t be back now until the beginning of February."

He insisted they hadn't been together as a team since their Ulster semi-final defeat to Cavan in November, seven weeks earlier.

"I’ve been adamant about this, we have not returned to collective training. Again, I can’t speak for others. If there are others who are out there and have been regularly training, it certainly hasn’t been us.”

McCarthy acknowledged that a gathering on Youghal beach, filmed by a member of the public and widely circulated, was a "team building" exercise.

But he told the 'Irish Examiner' days later that "we are hugely conscious of our responsibilities to our players, backroom team and the wider public and are fully committed – as we have always been – to following Covid protocols, in particular during this difficult period of escalating numbers nationally.”

Some counties have already dealt forcefully with Covid breaches. Dungarvan were stripped of their intermediate football title in October and a number of their officials were suspended by Waterford GAA because a player who was awaiting a Covid test, that was subsequently returned positive, had played in the final.

Mayo GAA suspended three members of their extended backroom team for three months each for gaining access covertly to Croke Park on the day of the All-Ireland final against Dublin.

Another county was also understood to have been the subject of a GAA probe but no evidence that they had breached the regulations were established.

Late last June, in a meeting with county chairs, GAA officials made it clear that any breach of training regulations during the club window would be the responsibility of county chairs as well as the relative management.

Online Editors