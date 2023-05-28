Cool Oak Leafers clinch Ulster minor football title after thrilling penalty shoot-out

Derry 1-15 Monaghan 3-9 (AET, Derry win 4-2 on penalties)

Derry's players celebrate their thrilling Ulster MFC success against Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo: Sportsfile

Derry clinched the Ulster Minor Football Championship title in a sensational clash with Monaghan when they edged out their opponents in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

In what proved to be one of the most memorable matches for some time at any level, Conall Higgins clinched the title for Derry by converting the last penalty kick after the sides had finished level at the end of extra-time, with Derry having totted up 3-9 and Monaghan registering 1-15.

It was Monaghan who made an explosive start with a spectacular goal that rocked their opponents.

When they swept upfield, the ball reached the hands of Tommy Mallen and the centre-half-back drifted in behind two defenders before planting the ball in the Derry net.

Yet that was as good as it would get for the Farney County.

Slowly but surely, Derry began to exert a strong influence in the centre of the pitch and a series of raids asked big questions of the Monaghan defence.

Indeed, before seven minutes of the match had elapsed Derry were back on level terms.

It was the accuracy of Conall Higgins that was to prove a key weapon for the Oak Leaf side as he landed three points in quick succession.

And even when Luke McKenna snapped up a Monaghan point, James Sargent and Higgins pounced for points and Johnny McGuckin buried a goal to put Derry in the clear at 1-5 to 1-1.

Monaghan conceded a succession of turnovers which threatened to undermine their efforts but Max McGinnity landed a point before Tommy Rogers responded for Derry.

But when James McCaffrey and Conor Jones hit the target for Monaghan, Derry were forced to settle for a 1-7 to 1-4 interval lead despite their marked territorial advantage.

It was in the second half that the match reached a new high.

Both sides missed a raft of goal-scoring chances until Seán Óg McElwaine landed Monaghan’s second goal but Ger Dillon, Cahir Spiers and McGuckin kept Derry in touch.

And just when it looked as if Derry might take control, Monaghan surged forward and Conor Jones plundered his team’s third goal.

In a tantalising finish, neither side managed to score again thus sending the match into extra-time when the score stood at 1-13 to 3-7.

Each side scored twice in extra-time with Higgins hitting both Derry points and goalkeeper Jamie Mooney and Mallen on target for Monaghan.

And the penalty shoot-out produced its own ration of fireworks with Higgins landing the winning penalty which sparked tumultuous scenes at Armagh’s Athletic Grounds.

Scorers:

Derry: C Higgins 0-6 (4f), J McGuckin 1-1; G Dillon 0-3 (2f); J Sargent 0-2 (1 ‘45’); T Rogers, O Doherty, C Spiers 0-1 each.

Monaghan: T Mallen (0-1f), C Jones 1-1 each; S McElwain 1-0; M McGinnity (2f) 0-2; L McKenna, E McCaffrey, M Maguire, M Finn, J Mooney 0-1 each.

Teams –

Derry – J McCloy; R Small, F Murray, L Grant; C Spiers, F McEldowney, O Campbell; T Rogers, J Sargent; E Young, G Dillon, J McGuckin; J Boyle, C Higgins, O Doherty. Subs: C McKaigue for T Rogers (inj, 42), L O’Neill for O Doherty (45); D McGonigle for J Boyle (54); D McNamee for E Young (12, e-t).

Monaghan – J Mooney; E McCaffrey, C Greenan, C Meehan; A Stuart, T Mallen, J Lynch; M Carolan, C Jones; D Connolly, M McGinnity, C Murphy; T Quinn, M Finn, L McKenna. Subs: S McElwain for M Finn (blood, 18-23), S McElwain for T Quinn (34), M Maguire for E McCaffrey (47), C Clerkin for C Meehan (49), J McCrystal for M McGinnity (51), J McCaughey for C Murphy (60), O Maher for A Stuart (e-t), J Wright for D Connolly (7, e-t), M McGinnity for McCrystal (13, e-t), T Doherty for S McElwaine (19, e-t).

Ref – M Loughran (Tyrone).