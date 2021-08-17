Controversy emerges following delayed Donegal county final after objection lodged over number of substitutes

There was controversy in Ballybofey over the weekend. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Controversy has erupted in Donegal after it was confirmed that Kilcar have lodged an objection regarding their defeat in last weekend’s delayed 2020 county SFC final.

The clash between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill was decided on penalties with Naomh Conaill winning 4-2 on spot kicks following a 2-7 to 0-13 draw after extra-time in Ballybofey last Saturday night.

However, a number of local media outlets in Donegal are reporting that that may not be the end of the issue.

Kilcar have asked the county’s Competitions Control Committee to look into a possible breach of match-day regulations. It’s understood they have queried the number of substitutes used in the game. GAA rules allow for the use of three substitutes in extra-time with the investigation to centre around whether they exceeded that figure.

"CLG Chill Chartha wish to confirm that we have lodged an objection to the CCC in regards to Saturdays senior county final, no further statements will be made at this time."

It was reported that under rule, the Donegal CCC can, should they find there is a case to be answered, award the game to Kilcar, fine Naomh Conaill or order a replay.

Donegal fixture makers have little room for manoeuvre with the start of the 2021 championship fixed for the middle of next month.