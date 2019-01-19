Controversial Gaelic football handpass rule will not continue for National League

The Central Council decided today in Croke Park that the controversial hand-pass rule trialled in pre-season inter-county matches will not continue into the league.

The Central Council decided today in Croke Park that the controversial hand-pass rule trialled in pre-season inter-county matches will not continue into the league.

The rule, limiting the number of consecutive hand passes to three, was proposed along with four other rules by the Standing Committee on Playing Rules (SCPR) and was enacted for the pre-season friendlies that have preceded the upcoming National Football League.

The cessation of the rule has come after widespread criticism from players and managers.

A Gaelic Players' Association (GPA) poll, on every county which took part in pre-season friendlies, found that 90 pc of inter-county players who responded said that the hand-pass rule "had a negative impact on the game". Of that 90pc, 63pc deemed the affect "very negative".

Of the managers questioned by the same poll, 52pc said agreed that the rule would have "very negative" affect and a further 19pc adding that it has been "somewhat negative".

The other rules which were under question were that sideline kicks must travel forward, an extension of the mark rule previously introduced, the introduction of a sin-bin and the prohibition of certain player zoning for kick-outs.

The rules involving the sideline kick, sin-bin, kick-out are expected to be allowed full trial in the National League while the extension of the mark rule is another contentious issue for members of the Gaelic football community.

Online Editors