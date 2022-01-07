Conor McKeon’s weekend GAA guide: Dubs look for fresh blood, Ryan on the line and life after Davy

1. PANDEM…ONIUM

*Yawn*

That may well be the only sane reaction to the inevitability of a third sporting year blighted by the pandemic.

But in an inter-county season slated to finish in July, delays are trickier than usual.

At the time of writing, three pre-season games have gone to the wall.

It’s only three weeks before the start of the league, somewhat inconveniently scheduled for the predicted peak of the Omicron wave.

The GAA’s stated position is they will continue to play matches until Government restrictions say otherwise.

But they, and the provincial councils, will surely be peppered with requests for postponements from affected counties over the coming weeks.

2. RYAN ON THE LINE

O’Byrne Cup: Kildare v Westmeath, Newbridge, Saturday 2.0

FEW recent managerial appointments were as celebrated as Glenn Ryan’s in Kildare.

Partly that’s because Ryan is so emblematic of Kildare’s last glory era, the much romanticised second coming of Mick O’Dwyer.

Some of it, doubtless, is down to the healing qualities of the appointment, balm for sores after the nature of Jack O’Connor’s exit.

But much of it is surely due to the makeup of his management team.

Dermot Earley, Anthony Rainbow, Johnny Doyle and Brian Lacey are all involved now.

There’s a strong feeling locally that if they, a group of bona fide legends, can’t do something significant over the next three years, maybe Kildare’s potential has been overstated.

3. WHITHER DESSIE’S DUB CUBS?

O’Byrne Cup: Offaly v Dublin, O’Connor Park, Saturday 2.0

DESSIE Farrell needs options.

Gone are the days of Dublin’s most decorated and trusted footballers sitting on the bench, fresh and focused for ‘clutch’ moments in big games.

So Farrell must now generate a different dynamic.

He must cultivate a batch of ravenous wannabes; adding depth to his squad and zip to his reserve forces.

Just as importantly, these new men must push his championship starters (at least a dozen of whom you’d make a decent fist of guessing even now) from their comfort zones.

The problem here is that even those intimately acquainted with the local scene aren’t quite sure who these pretenders are.

As deposed champions, everything Dublin do this year will be worth keeping an eye on. Even Farrell’s early winter auditions.

4. LONG DRIVE THE KING

Walsh Cup: Galway v Offaly, Ballinasloe, Sunday 2.0

ACCORDING to a recent story publicising his newly sponsored wheels, Henry Shefflin will clock up around 25,000 kilometres in his first six months as Galway manager.

On Sunday, he’ll make a first official match day trip, a 150 kilometre or so spin to Ballinasloe, where there will be comfort in familiarity.

When Shefflin looks down the line, he’ll spot Michael Fennelly, a man with whom he shared many of his greatest successes with Kilkenny and Ballyhale.

Technically, Fennelly is two years ahead of him, already spinning on the inter-county carousel, and alongside whom it’s entirely plausible Shefflin may form a future Kilkenny management team.

5. ’GUNNER GO THE DISTANCE?

AIB Munster club SH final: Kilmallock v Ballygunner, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Sunday 3.30, TG4

SPEAKING of Ballyhale, it was difficult to watch their Leinster final destruction of a tough and talented Clough-Ballacolla team and not conclude they’ll win a third All-Ireland club title on the spin next month.

Even without Shefflin on the line and Fennelly on the pitch, their blend is so potent.

If there’s an obvious impediment to that historical achievement, it’s surely Ballygunner.

Sunday is their fourth Munster final in a row, their eighth since 2005.

If the Waterford kingpins’ strike rate on such occasions isn’t exactly hectic, the form of Dessie Hutchinson bodes particularly well for them making it a third provincial title in their history and taking a step closer to a possible All-Ireland final with Ballyhale.

6. SILENCE THE NAAS-SAYERS?

AIB Leinster club SF final: Kilmacud Crokes v Naas, Croke Park, Saturday 5.0, RTÉ

ONE of the more curious success stories of the 2021 GAA year was that of the Naas footballers.

Left manager-less when Paul Kelly stepped down prior to their Kildare SFC semi-final against Maynooth, they went on to win a first county title in 31 years, effectively player-driven and led by Eoin Doyle and Eamonn Callaghan.

They were also the beneficiaries of one of the most bizarre goals ever seen in the Leinster quarter-final against Tullamore, though the nature of their comeback against Shelmaliers in Croke Park suggests a team with vast reserves of self-belief.

And after their much-celebrated loss to Mullinalaghta in 2018, nobody will be more aware than Kilmacud Crokes that there’s nothing so dangerous in a Leinster final as an underdog with a sense of destiny.

7. TIPP-ING POINT

Munster Hurling Cup: Kerry v Tipperary, Tralee, Saturday 2.0

IT’S probably fair to say the Tipperary County board have had less stressful off-seasons.

Not long after Liam Sheedy stood down from his second term of office, Teneo left as primary sponsors and Liam Cahill; the clear, obvious choice to take over, turned down the job in favour of staying in Waterford.

It’s against this backdrop that Colm Bonnar makes his bow in his third senior inter-county job, having previously managed Wexford and Carlow.

So begins the delicate business of managing both transition in the team and appeasing local expectation.

8. WEXFORD 2022 AD (After Davy)

Walsh Cup Laois v Wexford, Rathdowney, Saturday 2.0

DARRAGH EGAN was coaching the Tipperary U-16s when he was first called into the senior squad as a goalkeeper, such is his long-held interest in management.

In fact, when news of Sheedy’s leaving and Cahill’s refusal to come back spread, Egan was widely touted as a possible candidate, testament to his stock as a coach and the regard in which he was held as a backroom team member.

Wexford are interesting now. Their potential has already been tapped.

How to make it more sustainable?

Did they simply burn out under Davy Fitzgerald? Which extreme of the past couple of years is their true level?

And how will Egan set them up after some local grumbling over their style these past couple of years?

9. WEST’S AWAKE

AIB Connacht club SFC final Knockmore v Pádraig Pearses, James Stephens Park, Sunday 1.30, TG4

PROVINCIAL success in the west tends to come only to clubs who have first established a sort of fiefdom within their own home county.

Indeed, just three clubs have shared the past 12 Connacht football titles; Corofin (2008, ’09, ’14, ’16, ’17, ’18 & ’19), St Brigid’s (2010, ’11 & ’12) and Castlebar Mitchels (2013 & ’14).

That run will end Sunday but the trend of winning multiple county titles before being fit to tackle the province will continue.

Neither of this year’s finalists have won Connacht since Knockmore’s success in 1996.

But they are back-to-back Mayo champions now while Pádraig Pearses, beaten in the’19 decider by Corofin, have won two of the past three Roscommon titles.

10. SHELTER FROM THE STORM

FBD semi-final: Sligo v Roscommon, Connacht GAA Dome, Saturday 6.0

THERE’S no weather inside a Dome.

That very basic meteorological insight became relevant in a GAA context for the first time on Monday, when Leitrim and Sligo played the first inter-county match staged in such an environment in Bekan.

Accordingly, the scoring was done at an unseasonal rate, 1-21 to 1-17, at a time of year when heavy ground and heavier legs tend to negate such returns.

The ball moved quickly and long. Nobody played against the wind. Free-takers aimed at their target.

Whether other bodies go down the same indoor route now with any future projects remains to be seen.

But it appears that Connacht GAA have gotten full value for their €3.1m.