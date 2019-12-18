Conor McKeon: Four young guns who could fire for Dessie Farrell’s Dublin

IT'S 14 years since Dessie Farrell, in conjunction with journalist and former GPA communications chief Seán Potts, published 'Tangled Up In Blue'.

IT'S 14 years since Dessie Farrell, in conjunction with journalist and former GPA communications chief Seán Potts, published 'Tangled Up In Blue'.

Naturally, given the passing of time (it came out shortly after he retired from inter-county football), it can't be said to represent all or the most developed of Farrell's current views.

Still, in light of his appointment last week as Dublin senior football manager, it presents an instructive re-read.

Particularly the chapter most relevant to his current scenario is that pertaining to Mickey Whelan's uneasy tenure as Dublin manager between 1995 and '97.

The parallels may only be cosmetic but so too are they striking.

In '96, Whelan - like Farrell now - took the Dublin manager's job at a time when they were reigning All-Ireland champions.

Similarly, he did so after the surprise abdication of a manager in whom the squad of players had enormous collective respect.

And then, as now, Dublin's captain was an iconic goalkeeper with a strong will and unmercifully high standards.

GAA Newsletter

There, presumably, the arc of their narratives will separate.

In his autobiography, Farrell noted the adverse reaction the squad had to Whelan's attempts to establish his authority by taking O'Leary on and the mutually detrimental effects of the deterioration of the pair's relationship.

"Whelan may have seen O'Leary as the strongest link with the previous regime," Farrell wrote, "and an easy target to establish his authority; a kind of 'if I have a go at the captain, then the rest of the lads will listen' way of thinking."

He also noted how Whelan was a little too trigger-happy in his cull of an All-Ireland winning squad.

"Like most new managers, Whelan was keen to put his own stamp on the team," Farrell recalled, "but he didn't do himself a lot of favours by carrying out swingeing changes to what was considered a successful formula.

"The further Mickey drifted from the '1995' ethos that year, the greater the strain became."

By the time of the book's publication in 2005, Farrell was demonstrably clear in his recollection of how and why it went wrong for Whelan.

He is sure, then, to have a developed theory on how to instil his own beliefs on the current squad while sustaining the sweet harmony that brought them six All-Irelands in seven years.

It has been noted how five of the six substitutes used by Jim Gavin in this year's All-Ireland final replay were over the age of 30 and thus likelier to move further away from the starting 15 than closer to it.

Yet similarly, four of the five thirtysomethings (Philly McMahon, Kevin McManamon, Cian O'Sullivan and Michael Darragh Macauley) have already publicly expressed a desire to continue playing with Dublin.

And Farrell will know from experience that undue disruption to the dynamic of such a highly-functioning unit would be counter-productive.

For all that, it is inevitable that different people will emerge under his management, players who hadn't quite convinced under Gavin or who, in some cases, were on the cusp of doing so anyway when he stood down.

The group that delivered this year's historic All-Ireland clearly doesn't need much by way of redevelopment. Either way, Farrell won't lack for options.

Four who could benefit instantly from Farrell's appointment:

Colm Basquel (Ballyboden)

Colm Basquel. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Left the squad this spring after a minimalist offering during the League and opted instead to spent his summer in Chicago.

Has been Ballyboden St. Enda's best player in their run to Dublin and Leinster honours and played under Farrell for two years with Dublin's Under 21s in 2016 and '17.

Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields)

Darren Gavin of Dublin in action against Aidan O’Shea of Mayo. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Would have been Dublin's breakout player of the year were it not for a hamstring injury that ruled him out after starting the earliest games of the League.

While it will be tempting to continue with the Brian Fenton/James McCarthy axis in midfield with input also from Macauley, Farrell will recognise the need to develop longer-term options in Gavin, Man of the Match in the '17 Under 21 final, and Peadar Ó Ciofaigh Byrne.

Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)

Cian Murphy of Dublin in action against Ciarán Gillespie of Donegal

Another of Farrell's 2017 batch. A sticky defender in the style Farrell used to encounter.

With McMahon, Mick Fitzsimons and Rory O'Carroll all now over 30, the likes of Murphy and Ballyboden player Shane Clayton are obvious candidates to add sustainable options in the full-back line.

Conor McHugh (Na Fianna)

Conor McHugh of Dublin in action against Kevin McManamon of Dubs Stars. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

In the 2014 All-Ireland U-21 final in Tullamore, McHugh was the stand-out player in a Dublin team that contained Paul Mannion, Cormac Costello, Brian Fenton and Jack McCaffrey, scoring 1-6 from play against Roscommon.

He struggled for game time under Gavin but was reborn for Na Fianna under Farrell, scoring 0-6 (1f) against Ballyboden in the county quarter-final before his controversial sending off.

Herald