Feargal Logan will have a field day with the Conor McKenna suspension.

The GAA rules around sending offs like this one are already loose before you even drill down into exactly what Joe McQuillan gave the red card for.

If contributing to a melee is a Category Three offence, the first question is simple: Was this a melee that Conor McKenna was getting involved in or instigating?

Or was Conor McKenna just protecting a team mate with his back to ground, the ball in his arms, three opposition players around him and a hand being pressed down on top of Conn Kilpatrick’s face?

And the next element is more unclear in the rulebook and leaves the application open to different interpretations. What defines a contribution to a melee?

When David Gough issued the five red cards after the incident in the league during Armagh v Tyrone, at least he seemed to be taking note of various offences and punishing players for acts that would qualify as a Category Three offence in isolation – like striking or behaving in a way which is dangerous to an opponent.

Here, Conor McKenna pushed James McMahon off of Kilpatrick and proceeded to get dragged down the pitch by the scruff of his neck by two Fermanagh players.

The height of his involvement for the rest of that melee was to briefly hold on to the legs of Brandon Horan as he was being pulled along by Horan and Ryan Lyons.

Then, he put his jersey back on and it was all over. Done.

McKenna reacted to McMahon’s hand in Kilpatrick’s face with a push. Lyons and Horan reacted to the push with a pull. And the whole thing was over in 12 seconds.

Joe McQuillan and his two linesmen eventually took up position just metres from the incident but despite the tame nature of what unfolded, despite how quickly it evaporated, and despite McKenna simply pushing a player off his team mate when he saw his weight and his hand planted over Kilpatrick’s eyes, McKenna was given a straight red card and two Fermanagh players were hit with yellows.

James McMahon? He got nothing and he was probably the only reason there was a melee in the first place. McKenna didn’t ‘contribute’ any more to the melee than McMahon or Lyons or Horan.

That’s if you can even call it a melee, but, you see, we still don’t really know the difference between what is and isn’t a melee, do we? And defining a contribution to one is going to remain in the laps of a referee’s discretion for now.

So Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher will hope these spurious rules and inconsistencies can help reprieve a player for his involvement in a thoroughly underwhelming incident.

Conor McKenna was electric after his half time introduction in Brewster Park. His attacking intent and directness, and his pace with the ball – moving it through the lines or powering with it himself straight down the Fermanagh jugular – completely changed the dynamic of a previously pedestrian and indecisive Tyrone team.

McKenna was the antithesis of that meandering lethargy as their forward play exploded into life every time he got his hands near a ball, so much so that it just isn’t a feasible option anymore to keep him in reserve.

Tyrone were blessed last season with depth, game-changers, serious competition, but that landscape isn’t the same in 2022.

Peter Harte’s return will help slightly and if Mattie Donnelly could get back to full fitness then we’re back to serious business but, right now, keeping a player of the calibre of McKenna on hold is a threat to Tyrone’s ability to advance in the championship.

In last year’s final, they were able to bring Tiernan McCann, Cathal McShane, Paul Donaghy and Darragh Canavan off the bench and they were able to tell Mark Bradley to stay put in case they ever needed him.

Through injuries and players leaving the panel, that calibre of option either isn’t there anymore or it has to start in the team – and McKenna is no different.

McCurry, McShane, Canavan and McKenna should form the consistent four in attack for Tyrone with McGeary, Sludden and Michael O’Neill battling it out for the other two spots but you get the feeling that Dooher and Logan like having three forwards, not two, with the ability to drop into defence because it gives them numbers at the back and it gives them fantastic running options who are also beautiful footballers working through the middle third.

If Hampsey, McNamee and McKernan are signposted for man-marking jobs, Tyrone then have six players of the same ilk – Burns, Meyler, Harte, McGeary, Sludden and probably Michael O’Neill free to form their defensive wall and free to fluidly bomb forward with lethal effect.

The problem they met against Fermanagh was that they needed a fourth out and out attacker that gave them more impetus and direction at half forward and someone who was a foil to get more out of Canavan, McCurry and McShane.

Michael O’Neill was the player sacrificed for Conor McKenna and in the absence of Peter Harte’s experience and game intelligence too, the heart of Tyrone’s defence felt criminally exposed all day.

With the way Fermanagh set up, Frank Burns and Michael McKernan were the men who found themselves with freer positions around centre half back but neither is a 6 by nature. McKernan is a brilliant marker.

Burns is brilliant at a hell of a lot of things but being most responsible for a team’s defensive shape and discipline isn’t one of those things.

So there was basic, lazy defending with Fermanagh men running free in behind at times, and there were structural issues with free defenders dropping too deep as points were clipped over in areas the opposition should’ve been absolutely smothered.

But no-one seemed to be taking that responsibility to tell the rest of the team to push out at the right time and task individuals with temporary man-marking roles, even for simple incidents like set pieces.

It’s probably something that will be significantly improved automatically for Tyrone’s next game, if only because they almost certainly won’t approach any other Ulster championship match with the same kind of relaxed nature for the rest of the campaign.

But it is something that brings into focus the role of Michael O’Neill last year in clogging that central channel and marshalling it with a defence-first mindset.

His big hits and his initial contacts were the reason the others were so effective at doubling up and swarming, and it was his discipline that gave them the freedom to roam in defence and attack.

Now though, if Conor McKenna’s inclusion looked so important to the attacking set-up and so crucial to getting more from McShane and McCurry inside, can Tyrone really afford to go without him from the start of what will be more difficult games from here on in?

If McKenna’s ban gets overturned and he gets the nod for the starting jersey, it’s not like he’s this luxury player who can’t offer anything else but a bit of flair up top. He’s an athletic machine who knows how to work.

If McKenna is suspended or McKenna is benched to stay as an impact sub, Tyrone risk going into a game against Derry knowing that their three out and out forwards will find space very hard to come by and just like Fermanagh had a sniff, Rory Gallagher’s rising team need no further encouragement than their progress of the last two years.

But if Logan and Dooher go with McKenna and go with four out and out forwards instead of three, who is Tyrone’s number 6? Who is holding the fort for Tyrone?

What are they doing differently at the back to stop the five sights at goal they offered to Fermanagh (Conall Jones, McCusker to Quigley, McGurn from the high ball, Largo Ellis’ bad hand pass to McGurn, Cassidy’s miss) on top of the two goals they actually did concede?

Tyrone’s clinical and class attack is going to pull them out of holes this season and Conor Meyler’s runs to beat men and his real-time decision-making to carve open entire defences is going to see his stock grow more valuable than a fish supper on Good Friday, but with less options in the squad and more teams emboldened to take them on, we could be revisiting their gaps at the back again.

Like most years, they just get stronger and stronger as they progress but at this very moment, there’s a feeling that Tyrone can be got at.