Conor McKenna red a black mark as Tyrone eventually get up and running

It might be reasonably stated that better Tyrone teams than this one have failed to successfully defend their All-Ireland title and the journey to the next bid started here in Enniskillen, with a win over the home side.

But it ended in deep frustration when Conor McKenna, who had been a key figure in raising the Tyrone performance when introduced at half-time, was red-carded deep in injury time. It resulted from a short row near the Fermanagh goal, leading also to bookings for Brandon Horan and Ryan Lyons.

Tyrone move on to the quarter-finals, where they will have a date against Derry in Omagh. They will have mixed feelings after this match in which they took until the second half to find the higher gear, leading by just a point at the interval.

Even in an age that has seen a great democratisation of football, Fermanagh’s last championship win over Tyrone was 40 years ago, a year they reached the Ulster final. You couldn’t say victory was a realistic prospect here but they led by three points during the first half and were level four times, before Tyrone powered on in front in the 15 minutes after the break.

McKenna was a big influence on that transformation, scoring two points and being involved in their second goal in the 52nd minute that opened up an eight-point lead, working an exchange of possession with Conn Kilpatrick and seeing his attempt for goal come off a post before sub Liam Duffy finished.

Fermanagh were unable to live with Tyrone after starting the second half by drawing level, when Darragh McGurn spun and shot powerfully, with a goal a real possibility. Instead it went over the bar and that provided the cue for Tyrone to roll up their sleeves. It took 23 minutes for Fermanagh to score again. Pinned back in their own half they conceded 1-8 without reply.

They drew some consolation from a spirited finish that harvested two unlikely goals and gave Tyrone, who lined out without Peter Harte and Matte Donnelly, plenty to ponder. Josh Largo Ellis raced through for the first in the 66th minute and two minutes later, quick thinking by Seán Quigley from a quickly taken free set up Conall Jones for a second. The last score of the game, it still left Fermanagh seven points adrift.

Tyrone will need to improve as they negotiate the tougher side of the Ulster draw. They finished the league with a strong kick, the win over Kerry preceded by victory over Mayo that hauled them out of relegation trouble.

But several withdrawals have weakened the panel and may tell as the summer unrolls. Here they missed Harte’s prompting, especially in the first half, as he recovers from a recent appendix operation.

It is seven years since Fermanagh went toe to toe with Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final in Croke Park and four years since they reached the Ulster final after wins over Armagh and Monaghan, but they haven’t won a championship match since.

They now turn their attention to the Tailteann Cup.

The first half lacked that familiar championship bite and more than once, voices could be heard imploring greater effort from the Tyrone players. They went in at half-time leading 1-6 to 0-8, slightly flattered to be in front.

The defining score came in the 33rd minute, when Conor Meyler saw space open up in front of him after Fermanagh players had been drawn up the field in the previous attack. He kept going, smelling blood, and picked his spot, a soft concession, the half’s only goal.

In the sequence of play immediately before that, an uplifting score from Quigley resulted from Fermanagh turning over Tyrone. They led by three points when Lyons scored in the 23rd minute and Tyrone struggled to find any satisfactory fluency to their game.

They started with a brilliant score from Darragh Canavan but had already lost Michael O’Neill to a black card in the first minute. Fermanagh had a goal chance when they created an opening down the centre of Tyrone’s defence in the 18th minute, only for Conall Jones to hoof the ball high, fortunate to end up with a point, With James McMahon dropping into a sweeper role, they maintained a tight guard at the back, the exception being Meyler’s goal.

Before the end Tyrone had the luxury of taking off Darren McCurry, who finished with 0-6, one of their better starting forwards.

Scorers – Tyrone: D McCurry 0-6 (2m, 2f); C Meyler, L Rafferty 1-0 each; C McShane 0-3 (1f); C McKenna 0-2; C Kilpatrick, K McGeary, D Canavan, M Conroy, B Kennedy (m), N Sludden 0-1 each. Fermanagh: C Jones 1-1; S Quigley (1f, 1 45), R Lyons 0-3 each (1f); J Largo Ellis 1-0; J McMahon, D McGurn, G Jones (f) 0-1 each.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; R Brennan, F Burns, C Meyler; C Kilpatrick, B Kennedy; K McGeary, M O’Neill, N Sludden; D McCurry, C McShane, D Canavan. Subs: C McKenna for O’Neill (h-t), L Rafferty for McGeary (49), M Conroy for McCurry (57), B McDonnell for Kennedy (60), C Shields for Canavan (68).

Fermanagh: S McNally; J Cassidy, R O’Callaghan, L Flanagan; D McCusker, A Breen, J McMahon; R Jones, B Horan; J Largo Ellis, C Jones, R Lyons; C Corrigan, S Quigley, D McGurn. Subs: O Kelm for O’Callaghan (55), J McDade for Breen (58), G Jones for Corrigan (58).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).