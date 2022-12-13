Conor Glass was well accustomed to the rough and tumble that comes with ‘tagging’ or being ‘tagged’ during a four-year AFL career in which he featured in 21 games for Hawthorn

But he conceded he has never before faced the level of personal attention that he got for much of Sunday’s Ulster final against Kilcoo, as his club Glen claimed a first provincial title.

Glass was influential at midfield in keeping the All-Ireland champions at bay but it was clear the lengths that Kilcoo were prepared to go to dilute his threat.

Repeatedly he was pulled, dragged and had his path blocked illegally off the ball and was on the receiving end of at least one heavy tackle in the first half.

Glass shrugged it off, suggested “you get it everywhere” when asked afterwards about it but “to that extent,” he added, “probably not. It probably did step over the line a lot of times.

“Some boys do get themselves up for games,” he acknowledged. “Do I like the way it was done? Probably not, but it is what it is. We move on. We finished on top and ended up winning.”

​Glass laid no blame on the officials for how it played out on Sunday, paying tribute to referee Joe McQuillan’s handling of a tempestuous game that was so keenly contested.

“The referee and umpires, obviously they are trying to watch the ball and it’s hard to watch what’s off the ball,” he said. “We don’t have the luxury of having a VAR or the likes of your rugby, I guess, cameras about the place.

“It is hard for them. They did the best they could. Joe McQuillan is a serious referee and personally I thought he refereed the game fairly.

“We did want a heated battle and it was always going to be a hard-hitting game, so he did magnificent and so did his umpires.”

Glen’s success gives Glass and his colleagues, Ethan Doherty and Emmet Bradley, Ulster medals at club and county level in a season that has provided so little respite for them.

“It’s been a mad year alright,” said the first-time All Star. “I haven’t really had much time to think about it. It’s really been one game after another. I’ll definitely be enjoying Christmas and taking a bit of time off. I’m going away for a bit of sun this week. Thankfully the All-Ireland semi-final (against Moycullen) is not for a few weeks. I haven’t been in the house too much or spent much time with friends and family.

“I got to Dubai for 10 days but you know you are going straight into a new campaign so you can’t completely switch off. It’s going to be the same again next week and over Christmas, we obviously have to be watching ourselves.

“That’s just the way football is and the way we have been drilled from a young age. Just to keep going. You don’t really get much time off.”

Glass admitted the “heartbreak” from defeat in last year’s Ulster semi-final had stayed with them into this season.

“It was solely on our minds from the day after we lost to them. Yes, we had to go through Derry again but our sole focus was getting back to the Ulster competition and another crack at Kilcoo. Fair play to Kilcoo, reigning All-Ireland champions, they’ve been to two All-Ireland finals, three Ulster finals. Thankfully we got that goal at the end to put us six points ahead and give us a bit of a cushion.”

Glass sees Glen as having a “new dimension”, now that they are beyond Ulster competition.

“The Ulster football and Ulster competitions are obviously a lot different from the likes of your Munsters and your Connachts, even Leinster as well, so that will bring up a whole different dimension to our side.

“We probably express ourselves a bit more. We do have stylish footballers, as you seen from that last goal.”

Glass was happy to correct fellow Derry man Joe Brolly’s assertion on Twitter last week that Glen wouldn’t win as they were too ‘slow’, as Glass put it.

“We proved today that we are opportunistic and we can beat any team in Ulster, any team in Ireland. Joe Brolly is wrong this time around.”

Glen have been labelled too soft in the past and without sufficient heart to win tight games, something captain Connor Carville referenced in his acceptance speech afterwards.

“That’s what we’d heard over the last five or six years. We did have the success at underage and it was always going to take a few years for those boys to come fully through and get the right bodies for senior football,” said Glass.

“We proved all those boys wrong. As Carville said we’ve won U-12 Ulsters to seniors now. This team has come through a lot over the last 10 years.”