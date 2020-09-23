Conor Glass to return to Ireland after four-year stint in AFL

Conor Glass will return to Ireland imminently after calling time on his four-year AFL career.

His club, Hawthorn, confirmed the news this morning that the 22 year-old former Derry minor captain would be ending his association with the Melbourne-based outfit.

The news was widely anticipated.

Reports in Australian media last week suggested that, with his contract unlikely to be renewed, Glass was on the brink of a return.

Glass signed professional terms in October 2015 on an international rookie deal and his one-year extension expires in October.

In all, he made 21 appearances in the AFL but was a less frequent presence on the Hawthorn squad towards the end of a season in which they finished 15th out of 18 teams.

Like Conor McKenna, who is expected now to link up with Mickey Harte’s Tyrone squad after his return from Essendon, news of Glass' return will be a significant boost to Derry manager, Rory Gallagher.

Derry, who are currently 3rd in Division 3 and with matches against Longford and Offaly still to play, are very much in the promotion picture.

Gallagher's team are due to host Armagh in Celtic Park in the Ulster quarter-final on November 1.

"Conor has spent four-and-a-half years at Hawthorn and has been totally committed to his AFL career the whole way through," said Hawks' chief of football Graham Wright in a club statement on Wednesday.

"While he will be missed around the club, the pull home has always been there for Conor and we fully support his decision. We thank both Conor and his family for his service to our club, they will always be a part of the Hawthorn family."

