Conor Glass declares himself fit and raring to go for Ulster semi-final against Monaghan

Derry footballer Conor Glass in attendance for the announcement of the FRS Recruitment GAA World Games launch at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

Donnchadh Boyle

Derry star Conor Glass has declared himself fully fit for Saturday’s Ulster SFC semi-final clash with Monaghan, insisting the decision to withdraw him during the win over Fermanagh was ‘precautionary’.

