Conor Francis’ goal proves difference as Down see off Tipperary to claim NFL Division 3 points

Only one game has been played and Down have already improved on their 2022 tally of wins after their 14 men clung on for a nervy three-point victory over Tipperary.

They broke a winless streak dating back to May 2021 after playing the final half-hour without the red-carded Niall McParland. Conor Francis’ goal gave them the cushion they needed in front of 1,013 spectators at Semple Stadium.

Down defended in numbers, denying Tipperary so much as a shot from play in the first half, to take a 1-6 to 0-2 lead.

Pat Havern showed superb movement floating around the attacking zone and kicked their opening two points, added to by two more from Eamon Brown.

Those two combined for a 20th-minute goal, Brown picking out Havern with a brilliant reverse pass that wrong-footed the Tipp cover.

When Havern added a 22nd-minute point, it was Down’s last of the half.

Barry O’Hagan was black-carded and Down were happy to see out their seven-point lead to the break.

Tipperary’s subs made a huge impact, with Steven O’Brien setting up Tipp’s first score from play for Conor Sweeney, who later exited with a knee injury. Mark Russell and Donough Leahy also added 0-2 each off the bench.

Tipp appeared to have given away their chance when keeper Michael O’Reilly got caught under Andrew Gilmore’s high delivery and Francis tapped into an empty net but Teddy Doyle cancelled it out with a goal of his own three minutes later.

Down sub Gilmore hit the crossbar and O’Brien was bottled up with Tipp’s best chance of a levelling goal before Doyle was sent off for a second yellow late on.

Scorers – Tipperary: C Sweeney 0-4 (3f); T Doyle 1-0; M Russell, D Leahy 0-2 each; S O’Connor (f), J Kennedy (f), M O’Shea 0-1 each. Down: P Havern 1-4 (0-1f, 0-1m); C Francis 1-0; A Gilmore 0-3 (2f); E Brown 0-2; B O’Hagan (f), O Murdock 0-1 each.

Tipperary: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, D Carew; K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, E Moloney; L Boland, J Kennedy; M Stokes, M O’Shea, T Doyle; C Sweeney, L McGrath, S O’Connor. Subs: C Deeley for Boland (32 inj), S O’Brien for O’Connor (h-t), C Cadell for Stokes (44), M Russell for Moloney (51), D Leahy for Sweeney (63 inj).

Down: J O’Hare; R Magill, P Laverty, R McEvoy; C Francis, N McParland, M Rooney; N Donnelly, O Murdock; G Collins, D McAleenan, L Kerr; E Brown, P Havern, B O’Hagan. Subs: A Gilmore for Brown (45), C Doherty for Rooney (47), C Fitzpatrick for Donnelly (52), M Welsh for O’Hagan (61), P Branagan for Collins (70).

Ref: C Maguire (Clare).