Connection to clubs is sacrosanct

The GAA is not the Premier League, Gaelic games are not soccer and the All-Ireland championships are not the World Cup.

These are strengths rather than weaknesses. The Association’s uniqueness is something it’s justly proud of.

People who insist there’s nothing problematic about Shane Walsh’s proposed transfer to Kilmacud Crokes appear to misunderstand the GAA’s essential nature. The same goes for those who dismiss out of hand Croke Park’s attempt to cater for club players by introducing the split season.

It’s easy to make such mistakes at this time of year. The sight of 82,000 fans at an All-Ireland final can deceive you into thinking that this is what the GAA is all about. Those big days certainly look just like a Champions League decider.

And if Gaelic football is just the same as soccer, what could be more logical than Shane Walsh leaving a small and unsuccessful club like Kilkerrin-Clonberne for a bigger and more successful one? Didn’t Wayne Rooney move from Everton to Manchester United?

But that’s not how the GAA works. While Walsh was polishing his transfer request, Gaelic football’s greatest player was behaving very differently. Just one week after his All-Ireland final man of the match display, David Clifford was scoring 1-9 for Fossa in a Kerry Premier Junior Championship match.

Someone who sees Gaelic games through the prism of professional sport might find this conjunction slightly odd. But nothing could seem more natural to a GAA person. That link is the most unique thing about Gaelic games. Plenty of other sports host big showcase fixtures in front of enormous crowds. None of them maintain the same kind of connection between the very best players and the local clubs where they learned the game.

Expand Close David Clifford in action for Kerry / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Clifford in action for Kerry

The huge crew of volunteers who keep clubs going do so in the hope of bringing success to their community. They also dream that one of the youngsters they’re training may some day play at the highest level.

It’s hard to overstate the pride a small club feels when they produce an inter-county player. It makes all the hours of unpaid effort seem worthwhile. So it’s understandable that club chairman Ian Hynes’ instinctive reaction was to say that Kilkerrin-Clonberne would object to the transfer.

A couple of days later he changed his tune and said they didn’t want to prevent Walsh playing football. What else can Kilkerrin-Clonberne do? These are decent people keen to avoid the kind of bitterness which can poison a local community.

Kilmacud Crokes apparently have no such concerns. They have behaved very poorly. The Kilkerrin-Clonbernes of this world bring through players in the hope that they’ll put the parish’s name on the map. They don’t see themselves as feeder teams for some suburban super club. Justifying such moves on travel grounds is a recipe for stripping rural clubs of their star performers.

The Greek historian Thucydides said that, “The strong do what they can. The weak suffer what they must.” This is the prevailing attitude in professional sport. But the split season shows the GAA adopting an entirely different mentality.

I was initially sceptical about the idea. Now I think it deserves a chance. GAA president Larry McCarthy is right to lambast critics who’ve declared it a failure before seeing how it works out.

In declaring that, despite all the criticism, the experiment will be repeated in 2023 Larry has shown himself willing to stick by his convictions. His principled stance deserves respect.

The split season recognises that inter-county games are merely the tip of the GAA iceberg. After seven months of uninterrupted county action, is five months set aside for clubs really too much to ask for?

Arguments that other leading sports privilege elite level competition above everything else ignore the specific strengths of the GAA. Professional soccer and rugby don’t possess the same integral connection with the grass roots.

It’s implied the GAA are out of touch by not fashioning the inter-county season on a Premier League model. But it’s the GAA rather than its critics which seems more in tune with the current zeitgeist. There’s a very Celtic Tiger feel to arguments insisting the needs of elite players, the wishes of major sponsors and the desire to maximise commercial revenue should trump the rights of clubs.

‘Elite’ is a dirty word these days, the idea of money as the measure of all things has fallen out of favour and very few people think the mores of the Premier League et al are something society should strive to emulate. It’s not the GAA which is out of step. Most people would prefer to live in a Derry Girls world rather than a Succession one.

The split season came about because the needs of club players were subjugated to those of the tiny minority who play inter-county. Suggesting this was justified because the inter-county player raises more revenue is Tiger Thinking par excellence.

The new departure is a noble attempt to treat the club player with respect. Things couldn’t have gone on the way they were. It’s grand saying the fixture impasse which left clubs sitting idle for months before having to play multiple games in rapid succession could have been solved by county boards getting tough with county managers. But county boards never showed any appetite for that battle. That’s why Croke Park had to step in. The split season might not be the ideal solution but it’s worth a shot.

Complaining that other sports do things differently is beside the point. The GAA has always gone its own way and become the most successful sporting organisation in the country by doing so. Arguments that its position will be endangered by other sports receiving more publicity than usual this August and September are nonsense.

They’re also very old fashioned, harking back to the days of the Ban by insisting that the GAA is locked in an existential battle with soccer and rugby. That kind of siege mentality makes no sense anymore.

The GAA is big enough and strong enough and confident enough to concentrate on what is good for the GAA. And nothing is better for the GAA than maintaining the essential link between club and county.

It’s been repeated ad nauseam that people won’t get the chance to see David Clifford till next year. In fact he’ll be performing at venues all over Kerry in the next few months. Other stars will be doing something similar in their own counties. So why not go along and watch? You’ll be seeing them in their natural habitat.

Comeback queen Nugent deserves support on both sides of border

We should celebrate Northern Ireland’s outstanding performances in the Commonwealth Games. Most involve competitors who’ve represented Ireland at other championships.

Among those is Kate O’Connor, whose silver medal performance in the heptathlon is one of the finest Irish athletics achievements in recent years. The Newry-born 21-year-old is a product of St Gerard’s AC in Dundalk and her display in Birmingham confirmed the promise apparent when she took silver at the 2019 European under 20 championships.

A superb opening week for the North featured a characteristically strong showing by the boxers, with Éireann Nugent’s performance in reaching the semi-finals one of the most remarkable. A former Irish underage champion, the Belfast woman quit the sport at the age of 18 in 2011. But her one-time sparring partner and opponent Kellie Harrington’s Olympic gold inspired a comeback. On Wednesday, in her first ever senior international bout, Nugent was an overwhelming outsider against English light-middleweight Jodie Wilkinson, but scored a quarter-final points victory.

Also among the medals is 20-year-old Tyrone featherweight Jude Gallagher. Coached by Eric Donovan, Gallagher is tipped for great things.

Dark horse Lyng times his run to perfection again

Derek Lyng is the tortoise who’s beaten the hares to become king of the Cats. His managerial ascension mirrors the progress of his playing career. Overlooked as a minor by Kilkenny and left on the bench as an under 21, Lyng was nobody’s idea of a future senio r star.

Yet he went on to win six All-Irelands and two All Stars with his powerhouse midfield performances a key element of the success under Brian Cody. Nevertheless, the Urlingford man was overshadowed by his all-time great teammates.

It was those greats, the likes of Henry Shefflin, Eddie Brennan and DJ Carey, who looked most likely to succeed Cody. Yet Lyng has beaten them all to the top job and deserves to do so. His appointment owes much to Kilkenny’s triumph in this year’s All-Ireland under 20 championship, their first since 2008 (then an U21 competition).

Cody’s extraordinary achievements will put a lot of pressure on Lyng. So will the presence of Shefflin as heir-apparent-in-exile across the Shannon. Kilkenny-Galway meetings in 2023 will be just as intriguing as they were this year. Though this time the managers might shake hands.